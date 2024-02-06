Speak Out 4/30/17

Blues

Today's (4/23) lead article on the sports page started out with the most ridiculous line I have read in a long time. "Minnesota had the upper hand on St. Louis for most of this series . . ." Was this writer even watching the series? The Blues almost swept Minnesota, winning it 4-1. Every other reporter has commented on the commanding control of the series displayed by the Blues and the phenomenal performance of goaltender Allen. Why do you repeatedly print things that simply do not align with the facts and with the assessments of better writers?

Trump's party

Area self-described conservatives take note. Conservatism is now defined as whatever President Trump says it is in word and deed at any given moment.