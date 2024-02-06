All sections
OpinionApril 30, 2017

Speak Out 4/30/17

I'm a property owner on Marie St. The city's explanation to us at a meeting with Molly Hood was that the original owners of the properties some 8 to 10 decades ago must have conspired to construct a private sewer line and under cloak of darkness illegally hooked it up to the city sewer line without the city's knowledge. ...

Marie sewer

I'm a property owner on Marie St. The city's explanation to us at a meeting with Molly Hood was that the original owners of the properties some 8 to 10 decades ago must have conspired to construct a private sewer line and under cloak of darkness illegally hooked it up to the city sewer line without the city's knowledge. So now the current owners must pay for this cunning crime. Our options are to pay the bill or hire an attorney and fight this. Either way we pay for what more likely was a clerical error or lost information. Maybe your street is next.

Blues

Today's (4/23) lead article on the sports page started out with the most ridiculous line I have read in a long time. "Minnesota had the upper hand on St. Louis for most of this series . . ." Was this writer even watching the series? The Blues almost swept Minnesota, winning it 4-1. Every other reporter has commented on the commanding control of the series displayed by the Blues and the phenomenal performance of goaltender Allen. Why do you repeatedly print things that simply do not align with the facts and with the assessments of better writers?

Trump's party

Area self-described conservatives take note. Conservatism is now defined as whatever President Trump says it is in word and deed at any given moment.

