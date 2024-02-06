Speak Out 4/29/21

Thank you Scott Meyer for your twelve years of service to Cape Girardeau. Wish you a comfortable and quiet retirement.
I am in my 70s and have been a St. Louis Cardinals fan ever since I knew what was going on. But because of MLB's silly decision to move the All-Star Game because of the Georgia legislature's vote to tighten up the state's voting integrity, I am through with them unless I find out that the Cardinals' owners opposed that decision. Is there any way to find out, or are the Major League owners hiding behind a wall of secrecy to avoid accountability?
Trash day! Anyone remember how the city was so careful when they started the roll out containers? They usually got put down where they were picked up. Now it's" hand-grenade' close and you are lucky if it's not in the street, and please don't blame the wind! I wonder if the city is liable if they cause an accident. I guess they never learned to take care of their toys!
The reality of being a police officer in 2021: Do not react, and you may go home in a body bag. React and you may spend a good part of the rest of your life in prison.
