Speak Out 4/29/21

Thank you Scott Meyer for your twelve years of service to Cape Girardeau. Wish you a comfortable and quiet retirement.

MLB, Georgia

I am in my 70s and have been a St. Louis Cardinals fan ever since I knew what was going on. But because of MLB's silly decision to move the All-Star Game because of the Georgia legislature's vote to tighten up the state's voting integrity, I am through with them unless I find out that the Cardinals' owners opposed that decision. Is there any way to find out, or are the Major League owners hiding behind a wall of secrecy to avoid accountability?