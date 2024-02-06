All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionApril 29, 2021

Speak Out 4/29/21

Thank you Scott Meyer for your twelve years of service to Cape Girardeau. Wish you a comfortable and quiet retirement. I am in my 70s and have been a St. Louis Cardinals fan ever since I knew what was going on. But because of MLB's silly decision to move the All-Star Game because of the Georgia legislature's vote to tighten up the state's voting integrity, I am through with them unless I find out that the Cardinals' owners opposed that decision. ...

Thank you

Thank you Scott Meyer for your twelve years of service to Cape Girardeau. Wish you a comfortable and quiet retirement.

MLB, Georgia

I am in my 70s and have been a St. Louis Cardinals fan ever since I knew what was going on. But because of MLB's silly decision to move the All-Star Game because of the Georgia legislature's vote to tighten up the state's voting integrity, I am through with them unless I find out that the Cardinals' owners opposed that decision. Is there any way to find out, or are the Major League owners hiding behind a wall of secrecy to avoid accountability?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Trash cans

Trash day! Anyone remember how the city was so careful when they started the roll out containers? They usually got put down where they were picked up. Now it's" hand-grenade' close and you are lucky if it's not in the street, and please don't blame the wind! I wonder if the city is liable if they cause an accident. I guess they never learned to take care of their toys!

Police challenges

The reality of being a police officer in 2021: Do not react, and you may go home in a body bag. React and you may spend a good part of the rest of your life in prison.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 10
Our Opinion: VintageNOW set to unleash captivating performan...
OpinionOct. 10
Our Opinion: Award recognizes outstanding public library
OpinionOct. 10
Our Opinion: Survivor Stories highlights courage, grace and ...
OpinionOct. 10
Speak Out: Death penalty, presidential politics, new Missour...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Thiessen: Why isn’t Trump deploying Nikki Haley on the campaign trail?
OpinionOct. 10
Thiessen: Why isn’t Trump deploying Nikki Haley on the campaign trail?
Goldberg: Would the Republican Party survive a Trump defeat?
OpinionOct. 10
Goldberg: Would the Republican Party survive a Trump defeat?
Prayer 10-10-24
OpinionOct. 10
Prayer 10-10-24
Paid Election Letter: The state of the 8th
OpinionOct. 9
Paid Election Letter: The state of the 8th
Speak Out: Compliments on the new Southeast Missourian website
OpinionOct. 9
Speak Out: Compliments on the new Southeast Missourian website
Lowry: Dockworkers for economic stagnation
OpinionOct. 9
Lowry: Dockworkers for economic stagnation
Prayer 10-9-24
OpinionOct. 9
Prayer 10-9-24
Smith: Standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel
OpinionOct. 9
Smith: Standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy