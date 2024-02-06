Speak Out 4/29/20

Thank you

Thank you so much to the Southeast Missourian newspaper staff and delivery drivers who continue to provide the newspaper to us during this pandemic. Thank you for including updates about the coronavirus, wonderful stories about people helping each other, as well as the crossword and sudoku puzzles plus extras! Thank you for keeping us informed and connected!

Use tax

Jackson city leaders have asked for a use tax repeatedly and we've turned it down repeatedly. You don't get to tax things that you have no part in producing, marketing, selling or delivering. The only thing a city is entitled to receive from that out-of-state sale is the tax on the fuel used to get it to my house. That's it. And that's common sense.

Great educators

As a student at Cape central in the '70s, I had two teachers who had a great impact on my life. They both encouraged their students to think for themselves and debate our disagreements. I remember Mr. Decker told us that America was moving from a manufacturing country to a service-oriented country. He warned us that this could be dangerous. I have seen this happen in my lifetime. I understand now what he meant. We can't depend on any Communist country to manufacture vital products that impact our health or things like steel and oil that impact our national defense. Mr. Springer taught civics, he challenged his students to think for themselves and to respectfully question our politicians we disagreed with. He taught us that debate was good for our Republic. He was also concerned about our education system getting away from teaching civics and history. He said our future depended on our past. We need more teachers like these two great men.