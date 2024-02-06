Speak Out 4/27/20

Where are the “Me Too” people on the Joe Biden sexual assault accusation? I know, he is one of their own. It is OK for a Democrat.
I live in Jackson, but I drove to Marble Hill this morning to buy gas at $1.46 instead of a $1.65 or $1.67 a gallon in Jackson.
I like the really groovy new sculptures in downtown Cape Girardeau. Every year there’s something different, some good and some bad. Same this year. But the change is always interesting. Thank you to those who make this happen.
It makes me feel good that we have great hospitals in Cape Girardeau. I know some people like to criticize management at times, but we are blessed by some great doctors, nurses and professionals. This is important at times of health crisis: societal or personal.
Jackson schools should either send out worthwhile distance learning work or just shut it down completely. This shutdown has proved why we need standardized testing and teacher evaluations.
State unemployment claims are at a 12-year high. Why in the world is the governor sending the National Guard to help deliver food? Employ the unemployed! And there’s no reason for soldiers to be delivering food at schools when all these superintendents, administrators, and teachers are being paid their full salaries and not working at the schools. They should be delivering meals. Stop wasting money! This is nearly as dumb as giving the Cape airport $17,000,000! For what?
The COVID-19 cases in Missouri, in Cape County, continue to rise; they have not peaked/plateaued. Additionally, Missouri does not have sufficient testing to effectively monitor a gradual re-entry. I, like everyone, am extremely tired of, stressed by, being homebound except for essentials and not being able to experience people, activities, businesses in a pre-pandemic manner. However, we are neither ready nor prepared to move forward. Maintaining current standards for now saves lives. As an elderly individual who is more at risk, I want to thank everyone for their sacrifices.
While any rational person wouldn’t place blame on President Trump for the current pandemic, I do blame him (deserved or not) for our country’s slow response and gross unpreparedness. I think this will cost him in November.