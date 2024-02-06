Speak Out 4/27/20

‘Me Too’ hypocrisy

Where are the “Me Too” people on the Joe Biden sexual assault accusation? I know, he is one of their own. It is OK for a Democrat.

Gas prices

I live in Jackson, but I drove to Marble Hill this morning to buy gas at $1.46 instead of a $1.65 or $1.67 a gallon in Jackson.

Art in Cape

I like the really groovy new sculptures in downtown Cape Girardeau. Every year there’s something different, some good and some bad. Same this year. But the change is always interesting. Thank you to those who make this happen.

Glad for hospitals

It makes me feel good that we have great hospitals in Cape Girardeau. I know some people like to criticize management at times, but we are blessed by some great doctors, nurses and professionals. This is important at times of health crisis: societal or personal.