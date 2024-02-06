Speak Out 4-25-23

4/20 at Capaha
Today was 4/20,a day to officially celebrate Marijuana. In Cape Girardeau, they celebrated in Capaha Park. Children could be seen playing while adults stood around smoking marijuana and eating snacks laced with Marijuana. It is legal, but why did the city allow this in our city Park around children? There was a police presence taking away more important duties. Next year if they want to celebrate it, choose a more private place where children don't play.
Highway Patrol
The story of the Cape teenager who shot the man near Oak Grove and is charged with murder was interesting in one respect. The Highway Patrol said if you see someone acting aggressively on the roadways to call someone. A few weeks ago a driver of a car with expired plates was blocking traffic from Fruitland to Biehle and deliberately baiting other drivers. Reported to Cape County but no one ever showed up. So the next time we will have the Highway Patrol in our contacts to see if they will do something.
Capaha Park
It's so nice to see people enjoying Capaha Park and our other parks in Cape Girardeau. We are blessed with some great parks in this area.
Jefferson Pool
The Jefferson Pool has been open. How about some early figures? What is the public attendance so far? What is the income generated by public use? It's called accountability.
FEMA responsibility
Should it really be FEMA's responsibility to make up for people who do not carry adequate or any insurance? Bailing out the under-insured and the wealthy grifters seems very socialist at times. Maybe it is time to disband FEMA along with all the other programs the MAGA faithful despise so much.
