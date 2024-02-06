All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionApril 25, 2023

Speak Out 4-25-23

4/20 at Capaha Today was 4/20,a day to officially celebrate Marijuana. In Cape Girardeau, they celebrated in Capaha Park. Children could be seen playing while adults stood around smoking marijuana and eating snacks laced with Marijuana. It is legal, but why did the city allow this in our city Park around children? There was a police presence taking away more important duties. Next year if they want to celebrate it, choose a more private place where children don't play...

4/20 at Capaha

Today was 4/20,a day to officially celebrate Marijuana. In Cape Girardeau, they celebrated in Capaha Park. Children could be seen playing while adults stood around smoking marijuana and eating snacks laced with Marijuana. It is legal, but why did the city allow this in our city Park around children? There was a police presence taking away more important duties. Next year if they want to celebrate it, choose a more private place where children don't play.

Highway Patrol

The story of the Cape teenager who shot the man near Oak Grove and is charged with murder was interesting in one respect. The Highway Patrol said if you see someone acting aggressively on the roadways to call someone. A few weeks ago a driver of a car with expired plates was blocking traffic from Fruitland to Biehle and deliberately baiting other drivers. Reported to Cape County but no one ever showed up. So the next time we will have the Highway Patrol in our contacts to see if they will do something.

Capaha Park

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

It's so nice to see people enjoying Capaha Park and our other parks in Cape Girardeau. We are blessed with some great parks in this area.

Jefferson Pool

The Jefferson Pool has been open. How about some early figures? What is the public attendance so far? What is the income generated by public use? It's called accountability.

FEMA responsibility

Should it really be FEMA's responsibility to make up for people who do not carry adequate or any insurance? Bailing out the under-insured and the wealthy grifters seems very socialist at times. Maybe it is time to disband FEMA along with all the other programs the MAGA faithful despise so much.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 27
Flowers: Wandering in the wilderness for four years not appe...
OpinionNov. 27
Prayer 11-27-24
OpinionNov. 26
Our Opinion: Here's to a physically and emotionally nourishi...
OpinionNov. 26
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Chiefs o-line issues, tax po...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Thiessen: Biden should pardon Trump
OpinionNov. 26
Thiessen: Biden should pardon Trump
Hanson: The Trump counterrevolution is a return to sanity
OpinionNov. 26
Hanson: The Trump counterrevolution is a return to sanity
Prayer 11-26-24
OpinionNov. 26
Prayer 11-26-24
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump nominations, liberal policies, Cape police reports, and the attack on hemp
OpinionNov. 25
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump nominations, liberal policies, Cape police reports, and the attack on hemp
Our Opinion: Zonta honorees exemplify service to others
OpinionNov. 25
Our Opinion: Zonta honorees exemplify service to others
Lowry: Why we love rockets
OpinionNov. 25
Lowry: Why we love rockets
Prayer 11-25-24
OpinionNov. 25
Prayer 11-25-24
Reagan: Don’t let politics spoil Thanksgiving
OpinionNov. 23
Reagan: Don’t let politics spoil Thanksgiving
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy