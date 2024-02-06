Speak Out 4-25-23

4/20 at Capaha

Today was 4/20,a day to officially celebrate Marijuana. In Cape Girardeau, they celebrated in Capaha Park. Children could be seen playing while adults stood around smoking marijuana and eating snacks laced with Marijuana. It is legal, but why did the city allow this in our city Park around children? There was a police presence taking away more important duties. Next year if they want to celebrate it, choose a more private place where children don't play.

Highway Patrol

The story of the Cape teenager who shot the man near Oak Grove and is charged with murder was interesting in one respect. The Highway Patrol said if you see someone acting aggressively on the roadways to call someone. A few weeks ago a driver of a car with expired plates was blocking traffic from Fruitland to Biehle and deliberately baiting other drivers. Reported to Cape County but no one ever showed up. So the next time we will have the Highway Patrol in our contacts to see if they will do something.

Capaha Park