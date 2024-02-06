Speak Out 4-23-24

No more war funding
It is time we start taking care of our own country and stop funding unwinnable wars in Ukraine and policing the entire world. What kind of a kickback are members of Congress getting from arms manufacturers to continue funding the war in Ukraine? War is not only hell but is a big business a business that should be brought to an abrupt halt.
Postal Service
Tax information was mailed to me from Cape Girardeau on January 25. It arrived at my Jackson home April 15 with a postmark from San Juan, Puerto Rico. A package I ordered last month was at a USPS distribution center in Hazelwood, Missouri, for 10 days before being processed and delivered. We have just cause to be disgruntled with the postal service.
'Roundup ready’
It’s probably just me but when I hear farmers say their fields are "Roundup ready," it makes me cringe.
Jackson tax
Hey Jackson R-II School District: Stop complaining about your bond initiative failing. People didn’t vote against kids, they voted against the gross mismanagement of your finances. Taxpayers shouldn’t have to give more money to people who can’t manage it.
UTVs in Jackson
I laughed at the comment complaining about UTVs being on roads. Each state and most municipalities have their own laws and ordinances. Where we ride our UTV, I am required to have insurance, display a slow-moving sign, display a flag, and pay taxes on it. If Jackson city leaders were smart, they would mimic what is done in Perryville and allow UTVs on the roads in town, which would get people to eat at the restaurants, start showing back up to their uptown events, and shop at their stores.
Inflation problem
Joe "Lying" Biden said inflation was a problem when he came into office. The correct statement would have been inflation is a problem because he came into office and because of his runaway spending and giveaway programs. It is time for a change back to low inflation low fuel prices and low interest rates. It is a time for another four years of prosperity, another four years of Trump.
