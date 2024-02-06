Speak Out 4-23-24

No more war funding

It is time we start taking care of our own country and stop funding unwinnable wars in Ukraine and policing the entire world. What kind of a kickback are members of Congress getting from arms manufacturers to continue funding the war in Ukraine? War is not only hell but is a big business a business that should be brought to an abrupt halt.

Postal Service

Tax information was mailed to me from Cape Girardeau on January 25. It arrived at my Jackson home April 15 with a postmark from San Juan, Puerto Rico. A package I ordered last month was at a USPS distribution center in Hazelwood, Missouri, for 10 days before being processed and delivered. We have just cause to be disgruntled with the postal service.

'Roundup ready’

It’s probably just me but when I hear farmers say their fields are "Roundup ready," it makes me cringe.