OpinionApril 20, 2017

Speak Out 4/20/17

Get united

Get united

It appears to me as though there are now two different classes in Society of the United States, the Democrats and the Republicans, the Reds and the Blues. With each passing day these classes grow more divided, the people turn their self against each other for their own selfish reasons instead of being American.

Animal care

This comment is directed to parents. Please, do not go out and get a puppy or a kitty just because your child has decided he or she wants one. Whatever you may think, animals are not disposable! Each pet has its own set of requirements and you must think long and hard if you can meet those requirements. Cleaning out a litter box is important to the health of a cat and if you do not want to do that, then don't get a cat whether you have a child begging for one or not. If you don't want to walk a dog every day, then forget about getting a dog. Once you get an animal it is your responsibility to take care of that animal. I am so tired of hearing about someone trying to re-home an animal because their child has decided they don't want the animal after all.

Speak Out
