Speak Out 4-2-24

Flag etiquette I’m a military veteran who served 23 years defending our freedom and the rights of this great country. When you choose to fly the flag, it is proper flag etiquette to ensure you have light shining on the flag if you keep it flying during night hours. It is also proper to ensure the flag is not torn, frayed or the colors faded. When I travel throughout the county, I notice many businesses and residential houses that choose to fly the flag but unfortunately leave it fly even though it is in a degraded state as mentioned earlier. To me and all the veterans who chose to serve this great country, it is like saying “we don’t care what this flag stands for or who fought for our great country” when you continue to fly the flag that shouldn’t be flying because it is in the disrespectful condition!