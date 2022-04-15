Speak Out 4-15-22

Joe Biden

It is with great pride that I say I LIKE JOE. Joe Biden is an honorable man, a devoted Christian, a good and faithful husband and such a sweet breath of sanity after years of unending turmoil and ugliness. I love the stories on Joe on the trains. I admire his ability to still have faith in a church that has failed so many so deeply. It takes a loving father to acknowledge his own flaws and those of his troubled son and still find love on the other side. It is a flaw within his detractors that prevents them from admitting his many good qualities, and does not prevent the rest of the world from admiring what a decent, GOOD human being he is. God Bless You, President Biden.