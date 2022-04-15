All sections
OpinionApril 15, 2022

Speak Out 4-15-22

Baseball is back and I'm so happy it is. With everything going on in the world, we need a diversion. Here's to a great season of Cardinal baseball and a final season of Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina at Busch Stadium. Go Cardinals.

Welcome back baseball

Baseball is back and I'm so happy it is. With everything going on in the world, we need a diversion. Here's to a great season of Cardinal baseball and a final season of Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina at Busch Stadium. Go Cardinals.

Joe Biden

It is with great pride that I say I LIKE JOE. Joe Biden is an honorable man, a devoted Christian, a good and faithful husband and such a sweet breath of sanity after years of unending turmoil and ugliness. I love the stories on Joe on the trains. I admire his ability to still have faith in a church that has failed so many so deeply. It takes a loving father to acknowledge his own flaws and those of his troubled son and still find love on the other side. It is a flaw within his detractors that prevents them from admitting his many good qualities, and does not prevent the rest of the world from admiring what a decent, GOOD human being he is. God Bless You, President Biden.

Speak Out
