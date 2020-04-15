Speak Out 4/15/20

Please wear a mask

I wish everyone would take the warnings seriously and wear a mask in the stores. It's not just to protect you. It's to protect others, because you don't know if you've already got the virus. Do you really want to be a silent carrier, endangering others who might be more vulnerable? Please wear a mask or a bandana or a scarf. Something, please.

Exercise, eat healthy

Key to beating any virus. Everyone should eat well, continue to exercise and be healthy. Not sure why people are not exercising and staying fit. Fitness is the key to building the Immune system in your body!

Money decision

Getting a scholarship, being a preferred walk on, and getting a full ride are all different things. Get off the bandwagon of why someone chose this school over that school. It comes down to money. No one is choosing Mizzou over Alabama except when Mizzou offers more money. Period.

Faux outrage

Not to make light of the Coronavirus' affect on my fellow citizens, but it appears the virus has attacked and destroyed Democrat's faux furor over Russia and Ukraine.

Jackson education

Since our Jackson school district can only manage to distribute one core subject per day, parents are creating full lesson plans. And many of us are tired of district administration self promotion and photo ops instead of creating and distributing a challenging curriculum.