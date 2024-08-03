Speak out 3-8-24

Trump is delusional enough to think that because he's the Republican front-runner the general election will be a breeze. He doesn't realize that he's lost 40% of the GOP votes already because many of Nikki Haley's supporters won't vote for Trump and many of those said they'd vote for Biden before they vote for Trump.
I'm starting to believe that Trump is truly the answer to the immigration problem. If Trump gets elected, there is a good chance very few people will want to come here!
I am not sure where another commenter got his 58% of veterans are vaccinated. It is not accurate, just as the published percentages of the U.S. population that have been vaccinated are also inaccurate. While the current administration wants you to believe it is greater than 70%, it is more likely closer to 40%.
I wonder why our elected city and state officials in conjunction with the local media continue to carry out this witch hunt against our elected coroner. I have known him personally for over 20 years and it is appalling that this can be done to a Christian man.
Don't people have to have property appraised in New York to acquire a loan? Is there any financial institution that will make a loan with out an appraisal on a persons assets? The case against Trump in New York is a basket of horse apples. AG Letitia James and Judge Moron should be disbarred. The fine against Trump should be overturned. This is all a political hit job on Trump and his family.
Why are Republicans so inept when it comes to doing their research on Joe Biden's impeachment inquiry? James Comer just made the exact same blunder that Jason Smith made about payments to Biden from his family businesses. Joe Biden received money from a company in the amount of around $200K in 2019 when he was private citizen Biden. He was not a government official and had every right to make money from the family business, just like Trump!
