Speak out 3-8-24

Trump's delusion

Trump is delusional enough to think that because he's the Republican front-runner the general election will be a breeze. He doesn't realize that he's lost 40% of the GOP votes already because many of Nikki Haley's supporters won't vote for Trump and many of those said they'd vote for Biden before they vote for Trump.

Trump, immigration

I'm starting to believe that Trump is truly the answer to the immigration problem. If Trump gets elected, there is a good chance very few people will want to come here!

Vax percent

I am not sure where another commenter got his 58% of veterans are vaccinated. It is not accurate, just as the published percentages of the U.S. population that have been vaccinated are also inaccurate. While the current administration wants you to believe it is greater than 70%, it is more likely closer to 40%.