Speak Out 3-7-22

Since 2005, the Russian State propaganda channel RT, formerly Russia Today, has spread lies, conspiracy theories and all kinds of misinformation. Which brings the recent news that it will be shutting down as much welcome news. Good riddance.
New emails are coming to light from the Jan. 6 Committee in which lawyer John Eastman claims Mike Pence had absolute constitutional authority to overturn the election. Do any of these morons realize what they're saying? If true (none of it is!) then Kamala Harris could do the same thing and every Democratic VP could continue doing the same thing forever. Eastman should be disbarred just for being that unbelievably stupid.
Good for the grandmother pushing for new drunken-driving laws. We want to see an end to these deaths and tragedies, made only worse by legalized marijuana.