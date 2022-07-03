Speak Out 3-7-22

Legal malpractice

New emails are coming to light from the Jan. 6 Committee in which lawyer John Eastman claims Mike Pence had absolute constitutional authority to overturn the election. Do any of these morons realize what they're saying? If true (none of it is!) then Kamala Harris could do the same thing and every Democratic VP could continue doing the same thing forever. Eastman should be disbarred just for being that unbelievably stupid.

Drugs and alcohol

Good for the grandmother pushing for new drunken-driving laws. We want to see an end to these deaths and tragedies, made only worse by legalized marijuana.