Speak Out 3/4/19

Jackson mascot

Bob Miller repeatedly displays his lack of respect for the area and for traditions we hold dear. His latest act is to suggest a change to Jackson’s mascot. As a Native American myself, I find his reference to being PC to be insulting. I would rather people treat me with genuine respect rather than fake, forced acts that mean nothing. The Jackson community shows great respect to Native Americans by choosing a mascot for its positive attributes and then displaying them on the field and in the classroom. They uplift and uphold the positive traits of the Native American culture. Of course, Miller, in all his PC glory and bandwagon-jumping, misses that very obvious point. Shame on him!

Switching pockets

Mark Bliss’s article about the economic impact from all the food stamps given out in Southeast Missouri conveniently left out one huge fact: Just where does that money come from? It does not just fall off trees; it is taken from the people’s pockets through taxes. That is money they now DON’T have to spend, with a corresponding negative economic effect. Moving money from one pocket of your pants to another doesn’t increase your overall “economic impact” in the slightest. You are just enriching one pocket at the expense of another.

Green New Deal

The green new deal is really green — $93 trillion worth of green. It makes me want to wear my MAGA hat, you know the one, “Make Alexandria Go Away.” Yeah that’s the one.

MoDOT cables

Missouri Department of Transportation reports will never say that the I-55 death cables are responsible for (a) fatality. Cables are throwing cars back in traffic and then (the) car gets hit by (a) semi or cables decapitating people. MoDOT reports will just say (the) car left roadway. Yes, the car crossed white line (and cable is two foot from white line.) For MoDOT to move cable would mean mowing around cable.

Born alive

Feb. 25, 2019, was a day the U.S. Senate rejected protecting the lives of babies. The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act would have required doctors to provide the same level of medical care to babies who survived a botched abortion as they would to any other patient. Forty-four Democrats, including those running for president, voted against moving the bill forward. Do Democrats really believe everyone “is created equal?”