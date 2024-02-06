Speak Out 3-28-23

From the Missourian

Some out-of-town friends were visiting last week and we went to William & Wood Olive Oil Co. The owner asked me how I heard of them, and I said, “The Southeast Missourian, of course.” She seemed pleased.

Political issues

If you made two lists of problems that need solving in America, with one list containing reduction of gun violence, affordable housing, affordable health care and protecting voting rights, and the other list containing which bathroom someone can use, banning drag queen shows, wokeness, banning books, anti-LGBTQ laws and voter suppression, could you figure out which political party supported which list? Which list would make your life better, healthier and more productive?