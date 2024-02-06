All sections
OpinionMarch 28, 2023

Speak Out 3-28-23

Some out-of-town friends were visiting last week and we went to William & Wood Olive Oil Co. The owner asked me how I heard of them, and I said, "The Southeast Missourian, of course." She seemed pleased.

From the Missourian

Political issues

Political issues

If you made two lists of problems that need solving in America, with one list containing reduction of gun violence, affordable housing, affordable health care and protecting voting rights, and the other list containing which bathroom someone can use, banning drag queen shows, wokeness, banning books, anti-LGBTQ laws and voter suppression, could you figure out which political party supported which list? Which list would make your life better, healthier and more productive?

Political DA

The indictment of Trump is a political farce by district attorney Alvin Bragg. His time would be better served prosecuting the everyday criminals that rape, steal and commit murder in New York. Trump is not the criminal in this case. The criminal is our corrupt judicial system.

Trump’s case

Federal judges are no longer playing Trump’s game of delaying his court cases, which means he’s being fast-tracked for indictments and trials. He’s always delayed, bought or settled his way out of accountability, but now he’s finally paying the price for his crimes.

Speak Out
