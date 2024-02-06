Speak Out 3-22-22

War crimes

With ample evidence of Putin's brutality in Ukraine, it's time to completely cut Russia off from the rest of the world. Putin needs to be charged with war crimes and tried in absentia by the International Criminal Court. He should be arrested if he sticks one toe outside Russia's borders!

Send in military

We keep hearing from President Biden that we cannot get involved in Ukraine with our military because they are not NATO, yet we got involved in Bosnia and Kuwait that weren't NATO. They call Putin Hitler, but are letting it happen? We need to send military in and push the Russians out of Ukraine just like in Desert Storm.