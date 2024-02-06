All sections
OpinionMarch 22, 2022

Speak Out 3-22-22

With ample evidence of Putin's brutality in Ukraine, it's time to completely cut Russia off from the rest of the world. Putin needs to be charged with war crimes and tried in absentia by the International Criminal Court. He should be arrested if he sticks one toe outside Russia's borders!

War crimes

With ample evidence of Putin's brutality in Ukraine, it's time to completely cut Russia off from the rest of the world. Putin needs to be charged with war crimes and tried in absentia by the International Criminal Court. He should be arrested if he sticks one toe outside Russia's borders!

Send in military

We keep hearing from President Biden that we cannot get involved in Ukraine with our military because they are not NATO, yet we got involved in Bosnia and Kuwait that weren't NATO. They call Putin Hitler, but are letting it happen? We need to send military in and push the Russians out of Ukraine just like in Desert Storm.

Daylight saving time

Here's a history lesson. This isn't the first time we've tried permanent daylight saving time. In the early '70s, President Nixon established year-round daylight saving time. A large majority of folks were in favor. After about three months it was reversed. People didn't like going to work in the dark every day. Sunrise in some places was as late as 9 a.m.

Repair truck?

What's with the dump truck repairing huge holes in Cape Girardeau city streets? I thought we bought a truck just for the expert repair of street holes? I hope we got a refund on a truck that didn't work?!

Speak Out
