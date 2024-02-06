Speak Out 3/22/21

Youth sports

Junior high and high school parents shouldn't be spending $2,000 on your kid for summer athlete camps, $3,000 on a traveling team, and another $1,000 on recruiting videos and flashy gear. Put that money in your kid's college fund where it'll do more good and give you a better return on investment.

Missouri peepers

If I could ask a question of Mr. Horrell: Can you tell me about the Missouri peepers that have been singing loudly (and nonstop) since the weather has warmed? What are they? Frogs? Thanks. I enjoy your weekly "Through the Woods."

Herd immunity

Dr. Fauci and other experts say that 85% of Americans need to take the vaccine for it to be effective. So if the pandemic is still here this time next year, we know who to blame. The people who refused to take the vaccine.

Pancakes, masks

How disappointing to see the majority of people working the Pancake Day not wearing masks, and many not even wearing gloves. These "leaders" of the community set a great example, didn't they? Regardless of how you feel about masks, they were preparing and serving food, in a pandemic. While not a restaurant, show true leadership by adhering to at least SOME of the guidelines food service, businesses and schools have to comply with when it comes to food prep and serving. You missed a chance to be a great example, instead your choices were disappointing to say the least.