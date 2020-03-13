Speak Out 3/13/20

Sitting players

Talent comes from opportunity. Every high school basketball player has the potential to make baskets and game-winning points. Only problem is coaches determine whether or not the player gets the opportunity to do it. The opportunity doesn't come by sitting players on the bench the entire season. And player's talent comes from opportunity that is given by coaches. That school may receive a championship plaque, but they don't receive the more important award or reward!

Basketball job

Tom Davis thinks that Rekha Patterson should be offered the job as head coach of the SEMO men's basketball team. I agree that she has the talent and attitude that program needs very badly, but my question is, "Why in the world would she want that job?" She has worked hard to build a successful program, and Davis would expect her to take on the thankless challenge of trying to restore a lagging program that does not have the support of the university administration. If it had that support, the program would already have been successful. Saddling Patterson with that job would be a waste of her significant talents.

Federal deficit

The stock market is a hot mess, but rescuing it with tax cuts and more deficit spending doesn't seem like long-term solution. The U.S. government is already spending a $1 trillion more than it takes in each year. Is Trump going to make it $2 trillion a year in five years?