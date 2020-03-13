Speak Out 3/13/20

During this unsettled time in our country, wouldn't it be great if we had a leader who was reassuring and instilled confidence, instead of President Trump's brand of leadership which consists of sowing seeds of fear and divisiveness.
Here's the thing. When you can't watch TV because rain has knocked your TV out, or bad weather has power knocked out, you're unable to watch the warnings from the local weatherman. I know they stay on the air and interrupt regular programming until everyone is safe, but why don't they just flip the broadcast to the weather alert radios they were pushing a few years back? Seems like a win-win solution to me.
I went to vote. Waited till after two o'clock thinking there would be long line during the dinner hours. Ha! Forgot I am living in what most claim is Trump's land.
Talent comes from opportunity. Every high school basketball player has the potential to make baskets and game-winning points. Only problem is coaches determine whether or not the player gets the opportunity to do it. The opportunity doesn't come by sitting players on the bench the entire season. And player's talent comes from opportunity that is given by coaches. That school may receive a championship plaque, but they don't receive the more important award or reward!
Tom Davis thinks that Rekha Patterson should be offered the job as head coach of the SEMO men's basketball team. I agree that she has the talent and attitude that program needs very badly, but my question is, "Why in the world would she want that job?" She has worked hard to build a successful program, and Davis would expect her to take on the thankless challenge of trying to restore a lagging program that does not have the support of the university administration. If it had that support, the program would already have been successful. Saddling Patterson with that job would be a waste of her significant talents.
The stock market is a hot mess, but rescuing it with tax cuts and more deficit spending doesn't seem like long-term solution. The U.S. government is already spending a $1 trillion more than it takes in each year. Is Trump going to make it $2 trillion a year in five years?
