Speak Out 3/11/20

Bernie's socialism

How on earth did this country become so stupid in such a short time? Socialism does not work. Its been proven time after time! News alert young voters: Eventually the government will run out of other people's money. And then what? Bernie's grand plans can easily increase middle class taxes to almost triple as to what you are paying now. What part of this is so intriguing. The only people who this should make happy is those too lazy to work for a living, and it should scare them because when the government runs out of money their freebies will dry up.

Cape's problems

My car and truck are dying from all the holes in the streets. Not little dips but big holes. The south side has dilapidated buildings crumbling down. The crime rate down here is bad; shootings are now a daily thing. More houses are being boarded up, and businesses are leaving. The city was hacked at a cost we don't know. They say tens of tens of thousands of dollars and they want to rebuild one pool and build a new one down here. Really? It will be a day care/ babysitting center, and there will be car loads of kids dropped off for a day care center. Fix the real problems. I vote no.