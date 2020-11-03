All sections
March 11, 2020

Speak Out 3/11/20

How on earth did this country become so stupid in such a short time? Socialism does not work. Its been proven time after time! News alert young voters: Eventually the government will run out of other people's money. And then what? Bernie's grand plans can easily increase middle class taxes to almost triple as to what you are paying now. ...

Bernie's socialism

How on earth did this country become so stupid in such a short time? Socialism does not work. Its been proven time after time! News alert young voters: Eventually the government will run out of other people's money. And then what? Bernie's grand plans can easily increase middle class taxes to almost triple as to what you are paying now. What part of this is so intriguing. The only people who this should make happy is those too lazy to work for a living, and it should scare them because when the government runs out of money their freebies will dry up.

Cape's problems

My car and truck are dying from all the holes in the streets. Not little dips but big holes. The south side has dilapidated buildings crumbling down. The crime rate down here is bad; shootings are now a daily thing. More houses are being boarded up, and businesses are leaving. The city was hacked at a cost we don't know. They say tens of tens of thousands of dollars and they want to rebuild one pool and build a new one down here. Really? It will be a day care/ babysitting center, and there will be car loads of kids dropped off for a day care center. Fix the real problems. I vote no.

Trump spending

The Trump Administration seems prepared to stimulate the U.S. into even more debt to make his economy look better for the 2020 election. But how many billions are they planning to spend on a virus they claim is a hoax? Two trillion dollar a year deficits might get kind of ugly.

Jackson ordinances

I wanted some work done on my house in Jackson and couldn't find anyone to do it because they didn't want to mess with city approval.

2nd Amendment

There is no gun problem in this country. What happened in Milwaukee was tragic but it was not instituted by a gun. Guns are inanimate objects, they are not evil. People make choices. An evil, sick, deranged person took those lives. If he would have run over those same poor souls would you advocate getting rid of all vehicles? Taking firearms from legal owners who have never committed a crime with them is the first step toward communism and will not stand in this country. We do have something called the Constitution, which includes the Second Amendment. Maybe the anti-gun establishment does not believe in the Constitution but I do!

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

