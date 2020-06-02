Speak Out 2/6/20

Adultery

Call it what it is! When a person (a celebrity or politician or whoever) is married and having a consensual sexual affair with someone else, that is not rape. It is called adultery by both people! Not a criminal offense against one person but a two-person offense against God's Commandment.

Cape crime

We have had two shootings in as many weeks down on the south side. In both cases witnesses have refused to cooperate with the police to bring the criminals to justice. The south end is going downhill quickly and those witnesses are a big part of the problem. If you don't want to live in a crime ridden cesspool, you need to stand up, be an adult and do what you should do. Those around them need to both support their actions and strongly encourage them to do the right thing. Otherwise that area is just going to go downhill fast.

Health, education

The two most expensive purchases in one's life are college education and health care. Trying to pay for these requires that one work with a third party (unless you are very rich). In health care it is an insurance company. In education it is the government to get a loan. Why are these things so expensive? Why have prices on these two things gone up so much higher every year than the normal cost of inflation?