Speak Out 2/6/20

Call it what it is! When a person (a celebrity or politician or whoever) is married and having a consensual sexual affair with someone else, that is not rape. It is called adultery by both people! Not a criminal offense against one person but a two-person offense against God's Commandment.
We have had two shootings in as many weeks down on the south side. In both cases witnesses have refused to cooperate with the police to bring the criminals to justice. The south end is going downhill quickly and those witnesses are a big part of the problem. If you don't want to live in a crime ridden cesspool, you need to stand up, be an adult and do what you should do. Those around them need to both support their actions and strongly encourage them to do the right thing. Otherwise that area is just going to go downhill fast.
The two most expensive purchases in one's life are college education and health care. Trying to pay for these requires that one work with a third party (unless you are very rich). In health care it is an insurance company. In education it is the government to get a loan. Why are these things so expensive? Why have prices on these two things gone up so much higher every year than the normal cost of inflation?
Sweep it under the rug. After our news media is done with this impeachment stuff, we are going to wonder if the news media will touch the base of all this stuff. How are the Bidens getting so much money from Ukraine? (Nothing is even being said about this?)
News Alert! Attention. It is the best interest of Americans that the Joe Biden family is investigated in Ukraine. Facts: Billions of American tax money goes to Ukraine, and Joe Biden's son is on Ukraine board with millions in payment going to Biden. Yes, President Trump needs to investigate Ukraine and Biden. America needs to investigate. Yes, it will help in President Trump's election! (Stop corruption and stop shipping loads of taxpayers' money to other countries. Yes, I'm voting for Trump in 2020!
I could not agree more with Tom Davis article. It is time for a change in SEMO men's basketball. The mistake was giving him the extension. We need to look at some young up and coming coach, not some has been like we have done with him. We need a young and able coach.
Thank you, Jeff Long, for giving great write ups about the girls activity. Keep up the good work. Thanks.
