All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionFebruary 28, 2023
Speak Out 2-28-23
Congratulations to Cape Central Basketball team for a successful season. Good luck in districts and more. No. 2 in class 5. City should show more support. Coaches and players deserve more support representing Cape Girardeau. I have read with interest the comments relating to the disrepair of east Lexington which should also apply to Clark Street by the library. ...

Cape basketball

Congratulations to Cape Central Basketball team for a successful season. Good luck in districts and more. No. 2 in class 5. City should show more support. Coaches and players deserve more support representing Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape streets

I have read with interest the comments relating to the disrepair of east Lexington which should also apply to Clark Street by the library. You act like you have never driven down the streets of a war-torn city! Maybe the city could use some of its casino money for repairs or build a few less ballparks!

Amending Constitution

The Missouri General Assembly wants to make it harder for citizens to amend our constitution. In a democracy, shouldn't the objective be to make it easier? Vladimir Putin gradually eroded the ability of Russians to affect their government. Now look at them.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 2
Prayer 10-2-24
OpinionOct. 2
Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border policy f...
OpinionOct. 1
Our opinion: Cape, Jackson renew rivalry on gridiron this Fr...
OpinionOct. 1
Hanson: How early election shocks are reshaping American pol...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 10-1-24
OpinionOct. 1
Prayer 10-1-24
De Rugy: Why we shouldn't expect a return to the Trump economy
OpinionSep. 30
De Rugy: Why we shouldn't expect a return to the Trump economy
Reagan: Four more years to make America safe again
OpinionSep. 30
Reagan: Four more years to make America safe again
Prayer 9-30-24
OpinionSep. 30
Prayer 9-30-24
Our opinion: Discover the top local businesses in the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards
OpinionSep. 30
Our opinion: Discover the top local businesses in the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards
Our opinion: Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
OpinionSep. 29
Our opinion: Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for elections service
OpinionSep. 28
Our opinion: Cape County clerk rightfully honored for elections service
Parker: Why are more young women than young men moving left?
OpinionSep. 28
Parker: Why are more young women than young men moving left?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy