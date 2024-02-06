Speak Out 2-28-23

Congratulations to Cape Central Basketball team for a successful season. Good luck in districts and more. No. 2 in class 5. City should show more support. Coaches and players deserve more support representing Cape Girardeau.
I have read with interest the comments relating to the disrepair of east Lexington which should also apply to Clark Street by the library. You act like you have never driven down the streets of a war-torn city! Maybe the city could use some of its casino money for repairs or build a few less ballparks!
The Missouri General Assembly wants to make it harder for citizens to amend our constitution. In a democracy, shouldn't the objective be to make it easier? Vladimir Putin gradually eroded the ability of Russians to affect their government. Now look at them.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.