Speak Out 2-28-23

Cape streets

I have read with interest the comments relating to the disrepair of east Lexington which should also apply to Clark Street by the library. You act like you have never driven down the streets of a war-torn city! Maybe the city could use some of its casino money for repairs or build a few less ballparks!

Amending Constitution

The Missouri General Assembly wants to make it harder for citizens to amend our constitution. In a democracy, shouldn't the objective be to make it easier? Vladimir Putin gradually eroded the ability of Russians to affect their government. Now look at them.