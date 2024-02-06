Speak Out 2/27/20

The Democrats want to legalize marijuana but take your right to own a firearm. No thank you. I believe in the Second Amendment and think drugs such as marijuana should remain illegal.
The money that the City Council and School Board are proposing to spend on a new swimming pool in South Cape would be much better spent on shoring up our numbers of police officers, increasing police salaries, and giving them the assistance they need in fighting crime in that part of the city. A swimming pool will not save the neighborhood, but will only waste our taxpayer dollars. As a taxpayer, I would rather see a state-of-the-art pool constructed at the Sports Complex by the interstate, where it will benefit the entire Cape Girardeau area by increasing visitors and commerce. Please consider using our hard-earned taxpayer dollars in a way that will best serve the citizens of this town.
On Feb 19, about 10:30 a.m., at Jackson Walmart, a gentleman copied a recipe from me on his phone. He was behind me in checkout lane. HOWEVER, the recipe he copied did not contain all the ingredients. His recipe needs half-cup mayo added.
Social media is worthless, but it does demonstrate the incredible jealousy of some people.
