Speak Out 2/23/21

Limbaugh museum

Today as I learned of Rush Limbaugh's passing I thought of his family's great loss. I never got the pleasure of meeting him, but I was an occasional listener of his radio program from the early days. I was impressed that he came from Cape Girardeau, and now that he has passed I think Cape Girardeau should honor him by building a museum to show the world where he came from and all his accomplishments. With the help of the city and state and of course his family and friends we can show his millions of followers where he came from and most importantly his values.

RIP Rush

Rest in peace, Rush Limbaugh. Condolences to the entire Limbaugh family. The world has lost a great man, and America has lost a great patriot. Cape Girardeau has lost our most famous person in our lifetime.