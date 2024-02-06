All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionFebruary 23, 2021

Speak Out 2/23/21

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, the "wait and see" crowd will be the biggest obstacle to if it will work or not. They are not part of the solution, but they are part of the problem. Just roll up your sleeves and get your shots. Today as I learned of Rush Limbaugh's passing I thought of his family's great loss. ...

COVID vaccine

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, the "wait and see" crowd will be the biggest obstacle to if it will work or not. They are not part of the solution, but they are part of the problem. Just roll up your sleeves and get your shots.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Limbaugh museum

Today as I learned of Rush Limbaugh's passing I thought of his family's great loss. I never got the pleasure of meeting him, but I was an occasional listener of his radio program from the early days. I was impressed that he came from Cape Girardeau, and now that he has passed I think Cape Girardeau should honor him by building a museum to show the world where he came from and all his accomplishments. With the help of the city and state and of course his family and friends we can show his millions of followers where he came from and most importantly his values.

RIP Rush

Rest in peace, Rush Limbaugh. Condolences to the entire Limbaugh family. The world has lost a great man, and America has lost a great patriot. Cape Girardeau has lost our most famous person in our lifetime.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 15
Prayer 11-15-24
OpinionNov. 15
Patel: End of the nutball era
OpinionNov. 14
Goldberg: Victorious Republicans are once again falling for ...
OpinionNov. 14
Our Opinion: SEMO Redhawks aim for FCS playoff hosting as th...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
York: The case for mass deportations
OpinionNov. 14
York: The case for mass deportations
Prayer 11-14-24
OpinionNov. 14
Prayer 11-14-24
Speak Out: Voters share opinions on water vote, plus thoughts on Trump cabinet nominations
OpinionNov. 13
Speak Out: Voters share opinions on water vote, plus thoughts on Trump cabinet nominations
Lopez: That's the power of love
OpinionNov. 13
Lopez: That's the power of love
Our Opinion: Election season has come and gone (almost); congratulations are in order
OpinionNov. 13
Our Opinion: Election season has come and gone (almost); congratulations are in order
Prayer 11-13-24
OpinionNov. 13
Prayer 11-13-24
Smith: The dawn of a new era
OpinionNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
Speak Out: Thoughts on why Cape's water vote failed and what to do next
OpinionNov. 12
Speak Out: Thoughts on why Cape's water vote failed and what to do next
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy