Opinion February 22, 2023

Speak Out 2-22-23

Here's the score so far with Chinese balloons being shot down: Biden 4-Trump 0. Trump had at least three chances but wasn't even aware the balloons existed. Any questions? I am shocked that our current legislators voted against limits on minors carrying firearms on public land without adult supervision! That is insane, extremely irresponsible. Do you remember being 14 years old and your level of judgment. Our legislators are showing an unsettling level of naivete, immaturity...