Speak Out 2-22-22

Great show

Wow! We just took our girls to see Cinderella at the River Campus, and it was spectacular. We saw this show at the Fox, and this was a better production. Every element was fantastic! Congratulations to director, Kenneth L. Stilson, and the cast and crew! We're all so lucky to have shows of this caliber in this community. Thank you for sending the cast out to meet the young ones after the show. The girls were star-struck.

Interest rates

The interest rate hikes are long overdue. The government should quit meddling in financial markets. The Trump Administration should have bumped them, but it would have hurt him financially to increase his debt load. Self before country.

Courthouse

Who in the heck approved the hideous addition to our beautiful historical courthouse. The red section looks like Legos! Seriously, what was the point of not using brick that at least closely matched the exterior of that historical building.