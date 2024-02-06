Speak Out 2/22/18

F-word

Could someone enlighten me because I must be missing something? I hear individuals I work with, and out in public inserting the "F" word in front of at least one word in every sentence. Do they think it makes them sound grown-up? Do they think it makes them fit into the crowd? Do they think it sounds amusing? From my point of view if makes them sound absolutely ignorant. No, make that STUPID! I would hope that this isn't the type of language they would use in front of their parents, but on occasion, I have heard this foul language used by the parent in front of their children ... so I guess in this case the nuts don't fall far from the tree. How sad that with all the wonderful, descriptive words in our language, the "F" word seems to be their preferred additive in a sentence.