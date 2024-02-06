All sections
OpinionFebruary 22, 2018
Speak Out 2/22/18
Cats. How about sticking to writing about cats, Joe Sullivan, instead of hiding behind your dead mother's skirts to voice your opinion about Mike Pence? What a cowardly way of getting your point across. When you dip into politics, you lose the humor that makes your writing worth reading. ...

Sullivan column

Cats. How about sticking to writing about cats, Joe Sullivan, instead of hiding behind your dead mother's skirts to voice your opinion about Mike Pence? What a cowardly way of getting your point across. When you dip into politics, you lose the humor that makes your writing worth reading. There are an abundance of resources available for anyone who wants to read someone's political opinion. Written by those who are up front about their purpose. Don't try to disguise your opinion with a layer of "over yonder" humor thinking that excuses your crudeness. And I totally agree with you, you don't understand international diplomacy. Fortunately, your irritating column was followed by the excellent one written by Lucas Presson defending the vice president as a man of high character, that character shining through in Pence's defense of his Christian faith after attacks by the media. Something Edna Sullivan might have found refreshing.

F-word

Could someone enlighten me because I must be missing something? I hear individuals I work with, and out in public inserting the "F" word in front of at least one word in every sentence. Do they think it makes them sound grown-up? Do they think it makes them fit into the crowd? Do they think it sounds amusing? From my point of view if makes them sound absolutely ignorant. No, make that STUPID! I would hope that this isn't the type of language they would use in front of their parents, but on occasion, I have heard this foul language used by the parent in front of their children ... so I guess in this case the nuts don't fall far from the tree. How sad that with all the wonderful, descriptive words in our language, the "F" word seems to be their preferred additive in a sentence.

Speak Out
