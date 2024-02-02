Speak Out 2-2-24

Real meat
I saw a story about lab grown meat the other day and got to wondering about the side effects of eating it. Nobody knows, maybe it will be like vaping vs. smoking. Vaping was supposed to be safer, but it's not really. Electric cars were supposed to be better than fuel powered cars, but they are not. The COVID vaccine was supposed to be a silver bullet, but it wasn't. So when someone in a lab makes a steak and asks me to try it, I will pass. I will stick with the natural food sources God provided.
IP legislation
The Missouri GOP is now considering a bill that would restrict the use of petitions by the general public to create ballot initiatives. Remember that voters were able to pass an initiative to keep Medicaid for state residents. This infuriated Republicans and they even tried to ignore the will of the voters and get rid of it. This new bill is aimed squarely at initiatives that would protect reproductive rights for all women and protect LGBTQ individuals.
Open border
Why is the United States the only country on this planet that a person can enter without a passport or work visa? Try going to Mexico illegally and see what happens.
Trump economy
I keep hearing how Trump was an economic whiz and how great the economy was during his one and only administration. What these folks fail to mention or don't want to mention is how he increased the national debt by over $8 trillion. The debt rose from $19.92 trillion to $27.27 trillion. Most of that was from his tax cuts to the ultrarich. So let's be honest here, Trump was not an economic genius, or a stable one either!
Dems for Trump
I have many Democrats as friends. All agree our country is in decline. They agree that the illegals coming into our country just by walking across our boarders is wrong. Now some refuse to say the Biden administration policies have caused it all, but many see the truth and admit Biden has failed and now may not vote in the next election. Some say they will vote for another candidate. Some say they have come to realize that Trump's policies did work. We were safer. The world respected or was afraid Trump would retaliate with force if Americans were harmed, therefore we had world peace. Even though they dislike his tweets and his bluntness, the nicknames, they will vote for Trump because our country will be safer and the economy will once again boom.
Drug dealers
Why are there so many drug dealers in Cape and so few arrest. Why are they slapped on the wrist with no real jail time.
