Speak Out 2-2-24

Real meat

I saw a story about lab grown meat the other day and got to wondering about the side effects of eating it. Nobody knows, maybe it will be like vaping vs. smoking. Vaping was supposed to be safer, but it's not really. Electric cars were supposed to be better than fuel powered cars, but they are not. The COVID vaccine was supposed to be a silver bullet, but it wasn't. So when someone in a lab makes a steak and asks me to try it, I will pass. I will stick with the natural food sources God provided.

IP legislation

The Missouri GOP is now considering a bill that would restrict the use of petitions by the general public to create ballot initiatives. Remember that voters were able to pass an initiative to keep Medicaid for state residents. This infuriated Republicans and they even tried to ignore the will of the voters and get rid of it. This new bill is aimed squarely at initiatives that would protect reproductive rights for all women and protect LGBTQ individuals.

Open border

Why is the United States the only country on this planet that a person can enter without a passport or work visa? Try going to Mexico illegally and see what happens.