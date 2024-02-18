All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionFebruary 17, 2024

Speak Out 2-18-24

Margot Robbie doesn't get a Oscar nomination, it gets reported and re-reported for weeks. The display of the United States Constitution gets vandalized by two liberal activists, gets reported briefly, as if it was jay walking, and dropped. Forget flag burning or taking a knee during the National Anthem, this is the most disgusting act that I have ever seen. All patriotic Americans should be outraged...

Where's the outrage?

Margot Robbie doesn't get a Oscar nomination, it gets reported and re-reported for weeks. The display of the United States Constitution gets vandalized by two liberal activists, gets reported briefly, as if it was jay walking, and dropped. Forget flag burning or taking a knee during the National Anthem, this is the most disgusting act that I have ever seen. All patriotic Americans should be outraged.

Taylor Swift

Now that the Super Bowl is over we get the NFL's greatest gift. We have six months where we do not have to hear or see stories about Taylor Swift.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gun violence

The shooting in Kansas City after the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade is a sad day and a reminder of how little respect more and more people have for life. The first thing the president said was we need more laws to purchase guns. I say no. What we need is to get the illegal guns off the street. Years ago New York City implemented stop and frisk, which dramatically reduced gun violence. If our nation wants to seriously stop gun violence, law enforcement needs the tools to progressively get illegal guns off the street. This also would help get drugs off the street.

Today's football

Winning a pro football game is easy. Quarterback runs the ball every play because defense cannot touch him or be penalized. Game has been neutered.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 4
Prayer 12-4-24
OpinionDec. 4
Editorial Roundup: United States
OpinionDec. 3
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump tariffs, Biden pardons...
OpinionDec. 3
De Rugy: A season of self-reflection is here. Will Congress ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lowry: The intellectual collapse of DEI
OpinionDec. 3
Lowry: The intellectual collapse of DEI
Prayer 12-3-24
OpinionDec. 3
Prayer 12-3-24
Speak Out: A reminder that kindness still matters
OpinionDec. 2
Speak Out: A reminder that kindness still matters
Hanson: Universities have a 2025 rendezvous with reality
OpinionDec. 2
Hanson: Universities have a 2025 rendezvous with reality
Prayer 12-2-24
OpinionDec. 2
Prayer 12-2-24
Our Opinion: Community collaboration brings Jackson's street hockey dream to life
OpinionDec. 1
Our Opinion: Community collaboration brings Jackson's street hockey dream to life
Lowry: Mass deportation is an appropriate response to mass illegal immigration
OpinionNov. 30
Lowry: Mass deportation is an appropriate response to mass illegal immigration
Parker: To get rid of woke, understand how it got started
OpinionNov. 30
Parker: To get rid of woke, understand how it got started
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy