Speak Out 2-18-24

Where's the outrage?

Margot Robbie doesn't get a Oscar nomination, it gets reported and re-reported for weeks. The display of the United States Constitution gets vandalized by two liberal activists, gets reported briefly, as if it was jay walking, and dropped. Forget flag burning or taking a knee during the National Anthem, this is the most disgusting act that I have ever seen. All patriotic Americans should be outraged.

Taylor Swift

Now that the Super Bowl is over we get the NFL's greatest gift. We have six months where we do not have to hear or see stories about Taylor Swift.