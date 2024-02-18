Speak Out 2-18-24

Margot Robbie doesn't get a Oscar nomination, it gets reported and re-reported for weeks. The display of the United States Constitution gets vandalized by two liberal activists, gets reported briefly, as if it was jay walking, and dropped. Forget flag burning or taking a knee during the National Anthem, this is the most disgusting act that I have ever seen. All patriotic Americans should be outraged.
Now that the Super Bowl is over we get the NFL's greatest gift. We have six months where we do not have to hear or see stories about Taylor Swift.
The shooting in Kansas City after the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade is a sad day and a reminder of how little respect more and more people have for life. The first thing the president said was we need more laws to purchase guns. I say no. What we need is to get the illegal guns off the street. Years ago New York City implemented stop and frisk, which dramatically reduced gun violence. If our nation wants to seriously stop gun violence, law enforcement needs the tools to progressively get illegal guns off the street. This also would help get drugs off the street.
Winning a pro football game is easy. Quarterback runs the ball every play because defense cannot touch him or be penalized. Game has been neutered.
