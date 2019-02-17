Speak Out 2-17-19

Mayor Hahs told the Southeast Missourian readers that a "use tax is essential for city services." He must hope that we've essentially forgotten how essential the $300,000 park bathroom is and why it was essential to replace a pedestrian bridge that an engineer firm said didn't need replaced. I essentially reject your silly spending.
People worry about President Trump's executive time, I do not. He is on the job 24/7/365. They need to look at their own work ethic before they criticize others. I have seen people in the workplace on social media for hours at a time when they could be, should be working.
It seems far more racist regarding the Islamic congresswoman who slanders Israel, than a governor wearing black face when he was 19. She should be impeached or resign!
What is the problem with president Trump using 60 percent of his time as executive time each day? That means he is working 9.6 hours each day, more than the average American, 67.2 hours a week. He should be commended rather than ridiculed. Just how many hours did Obama or Clinton actually work each day? More double standards, shameful.
If you want financial success, don't hire the king of bankruptcy. The "National Emergency" is an $8 billion lie that our children will be saddled with throughout their lives. Foolish, wasteful spending for political gain.
Other emergency
The true national emergencies that should be declared and aggressively addressed are climate change, gun violence and the opioid epidemic. It's easier to blame others for our national woes rather than to take responsibility for our actions or lack thereof that cause harm to self, to others and to our planet.
