Speak Out 2-17-19

Use tax

Mayor Hahs told the Southeast Missourian readers that a "use tax is essential for city services." He must hope that we've essentially forgotten how essential the $300,000 park bathroom is and why it was essential to replace a pedestrian bridge that an engineer firm said didn't need replaced. I essentially reject your silly spending.

Trump exec time

People worry about President Trump's executive time, I do not. He is on the job 24/7/365. They need to look at their own work ethic before they criticize others. I have seen people in the workplace on social media for hours at a time when they could be, should be working.

Anti-Semitic comment

It seems far more racist regarding the Islamic congresswoman who slanders Israel, than a governor wearing black face when he was 19. She should be impeached or resign!