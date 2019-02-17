All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionFebruary 16, 2019

Speak Out 2-17-19

Mayor Hahs told the Southeast Missourian readers that a "use tax is essential for city services." He must hope that we've essentially forgotten how essential the $300,000 park bathroom is and why it was essential to replace a pedestrian bridge that an engineer firm said didn't need replaced. I essentially reject your silly spending...

Use tax

Mayor Hahs told the Southeast Missourian readers that a "use tax is essential for city services." He must hope that we've essentially forgotten how essential the $300,000 park bathroom is and why it was essential to replace a pedestrian bridge that an engineer firm said didn't need replaced. I essentially reject your silly spending.

Trump exec time

People worry about President Trump's executive time, I do not. He is on the job 24/7/365. They need to look at their own work ethic before they criticize others. I have seen people in the workplace on social media for hours at a time when they could be, should be working.

Anti-Semitic comment

It seems far more racist regarding the Islamic congresswoman who slanders Israel, than a governor wearing black face when he was 19. She should be impeached or resign!

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Double standard

What is the problem with president Trump using 60 percent of his time as executive time each day? That means he is working 9.6 hours each day, more than the average American, 67.2 hours a week. He should be commended rather than ridiculed. Just how many hours did Obama or Clinton actually work each day? More double standards, shameful.

National emergency

If you want financial success, don't hire the king of bankruptcy. The "National Emergency" is an $8 billion lie that our children will be saddled with throughout their lives. Foolish, wasteful spending for political gain.

Other emergency

The true national emergencies that should be declared and aggressively addressed are climate change, gun violence and the opioid epidemic. It's easier to blame others for our national woes rather than to take responsibility for our actions or lack thereof that cause harm to self, to others and to our planet.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 15
Speak out: What's going on with the drones in New Jersey?
OpinionDec. 15
Our Opinion: Cape Jaycees' programs brighten holiday season ...
OpinionDec. 14
Lowry: Trump should swear off lawfare
OpinionDec. 14
Prayer 12-14-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Kinder: Funding initiatives in 2024 and the future
OpinionDec. 14
Kinder: Funding initiatives in 2024 and the future
Speak Out: Will America's next renaissance begin with Donald Trump?
OpinionDec. 13
Speak Out: Will America's next renaissance begin with Donald Trump?
York: Can the nation wait until Jan. 20?
OpinionDec. 13
York: Can the nation wait until Jan. 20?
Prayer 12-13-24
OpinionDec. 13
Prayer 12-13-24
Our Opinion: Time to turn the page to winter sports
OpinionDec. 12
Our Opinion: Time to turn the page to winter sports
Goldberg: The headlines said Amnesty International accused Israel of genocide. Here's what they missed
OpinionDec. 12
Goldberg: The headlines said Amnesty International accused Israel of genocide. Here's what they missed
Prayer 12-12-24
OpinionDec. 12
Prayer 12-12-24
Speak Out: Readers voice concerns over infrastructure, immigration, and leadership
OpinionDec. 11
Speak Out: Readers voice concerns over infrastructure, immigration, and leadership
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy