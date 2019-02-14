All sections
OpinionFebruary 14, 2019

Speak Out 2/14/19

It's plain to see. We America have a President that has done more for America than any President. Democrats in Washington are upset because they wanted him to fail. I'm a Democrat in Missouri -- or was a Democrat. Being against the wall is not equivalent to being against border security, despite what Trump is repeatedly expounding. ...

Former Dem

It's plain to see. We America have a President that has done more for America than any President. Democrats in Washington are upset because they wanted him to fail. I'm a Democrat in Missouri -- or was a Democrat.

Non-wall security

Being against the wall is not equivalent to being against border security, despite what Trump is repeatedly expounding. His constant comments regarding his manufactured equivalence is yet another Trump scare tactic. Most Americans support border security but not more walls. There are less expensive yet effective alternatives, including increasingly more advanced technology, that do not steal land from protected wildlife refuges nor from land owners, plus are less expensive, with the latter being a significant issue with our rising national debt.

Leaves pickup

The city of Cape needs a better leaf pickup system. The truck comes by too early, then it takes nearly three months for it to come back. Meantime the wind keeps blowing the leaves back on your yard.

Drugs vs. alcohol

The politicians have created the problem of drugs. They have put so much tax on anything of alcohol. It is cheaper to buy marijuana, meth or whatever they can get high on. There are so many that overdose and end up in the hospital at our expense. What is the difference of having a drunken driver or one high on drugs. There isn't. They still should not be on the road.

SOTU success

The coverage of the State of the Union speech succeeded in articulating the Democrat Party platform that includes: a disdain for criminal justice reform, a love of wars in Afghanistan and Syria, an unwillingness to compromise on a border security deal that would include protections for Dreamers, and the need for comically-large Cliff notes for Nancy Pelosi.

Speak Out
