Speak Out 2/1/21

Trump, Churchill

Donald Trump was the most energetic cheerleader for our country that we have seen in many years. And what did we do? We threw him out of office when he could have given us four more years of great advances and accomplishments. It reminds me of what the British did to Winston Churchill in 1945.

Destroying jobs

The Biden administration has destroyed thousands, possibly millions, of good paying jobs, many of them union jobs in the oil industry. There will be a trickle-down effect on other jobs and will lower the tax base in the cities and states, which will affect schools and other government services. All of this could have been avoided if they knew how our economy works. Most of Biden’s administration are lifelong bureaucrats. They never had to be responsible for employees.