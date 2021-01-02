Speak Out 2/1/21

Donald Trump was the most energetic cheerleader for our country that we have seen in many years. And what did we do? We threw him out of office when he could have given us four more years of great advances and accomplishments. It reminds me of what the British did to Winston Churchill in 1945.
The Biden administration has destroyed thousands, possibly millions, of good paying jobs, many of them union jobs in the oil industry. There will be a trickle-down effect on other jobs and will lower the tax base in the cities and states, which will affect schools and other government services. All of this could have been avoided if they knew how our economy works. Most of Biden’s administration are lifelong bureaucrats. They never had to be responsible for employees.
Are they actually going to allow bow hunting in town? I’m a hunter and even I think that’s stupid! Thats not hunting! It’s unethical! These are domesticated animals! Only lazy hunters would participate in this. The Conservation Department should do something about it! They’ve been poaching deer at Kiwanis park, and they don’t care! Someone will get hurt!
Regarding Jeff Long’s story of Andrew Jackson and the Trail of Tears, how ironic is it to have an Indian as the team moniker for a city named after someone who despised them so much?
Thank you, now former Vice President Mike Pence, for standing for the United States of America and being present for the transition of power. This country has a long way to go to attempt to recover from the final days of the former administration. But the effort for civility and healing is greatly appreciated. Best wishes for your future endeavors.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.