Speak Out 2/1/19

Shutdown, security

The shutdown is over. Will the Democrats realize this or will they do nothing on border security as always? They have 3 weeks to do something, but will probably go on vacation again instead.

Team Congress

As the two major political parties claim victory for ending the partial government shutdown, there was only one winner -- Congress. The politicians get to walk around pounding their chests proclaiming how their superior negotiating skills won the day. It is all nonsense. The biggest losers in this whole fiasco were the citizens of the United States. They lost: a secure border, reduction in opioid smuggling, curtailing of child exploitation/human trafficking, law enforcement from preventing heinous crimes committed by those in the country illegally, and the list goes on and on.

Shutdown costs

Trump should just shut the government down again now. It worked so well last month, right? $3 billion loss to the economy and active duty Military/Coast Guard and their families having to beg for food. Are we winning yet?