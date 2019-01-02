All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionFebruary 1, 2019

Speak Out 2/1/19

The shutdown is over. Will the Democrats realize this or will they do nothing on border security as always? They have 3 weeks to do something, but will probably go on vacation again instead. As the two major political parties claim victory for ending the partial government shutdown, there was only one winner -- Congress. ...

Shutdown, security

The shutdown is over. Will the Democrats realize this or will they do nothing on border security as always? They have 3 weeks to do something, but will probably go on vacation again instead.

Team Congress

As the two major political parties claim victory for ending the partial government shutdown, there was only one winner -- Congress. The politicians get to walk around pounding their chests proclaiming how their superior negotiating skills won the day. It is all nonsense. The biggest losers in this whole fiasco were the citizens of the United States. They lost: a secure border, reduction in opioid smuggling, curtailing of child exploitation/human trafficking, law enforcement from preventing heinous crimes committed by those in the country illegally, and the list goes on and on.

Shutdown costs

Trump should just shut the government down again now. It worked so well last month, right? $3 billion loss to the economy and active duty Military/Coast Guard and their families having to beg for food. Are we winning yet?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Intelligence where?

House intelligence and Senate intelligence committees. Are these not misnomers? I find there is little intelligence in either house. They seem to not be able to agree on anything but disagreeing on everything. So sad for people who are supposed to be looking out for our best interest.

Congress, mess

The state of the union is fine. Congress is in a mess.

Wall funding

If everybody who voted for Trump would donate $90 there would be enough for his $5.7 billion wall.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 27
Flowers: Wandering in the wilderness for four years not appe...
OpinionNov. 27
Prayer 11-27-24
OpinionNov. 26
Our Opinion: Here's to a physically and emotionally nourishi...
OpinionNov. 26
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Chiefs o-line issues, tax po...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Thiessen: Biden should pardon Trump
OpinionNov. 26
Thiessen: Biden should pardon Trump
Hanson: The Trump counterrevolution is a return to sanity
OpinionNov. 26
Hanson: The Trump counterrevolution is a return to sanity
Prayer 11-26-24
OpinionNov. 26
Prayer 11-26-24
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump nominations, liberal policies, Cape police reports, and the attack on hemp
OpinionNov. 25
Speak Out: Readers sound off on Trump nominations, liberal policies, Cape police reports, and the attack on hemp
Our Opinion: Zonta honorees exemplify service to others
OpinionNov. 25
Our Opinion: Zonta honorees exemplify service to others
Lowry: Why we love rockets
OpinionNov. 25
Lowry: Why we love rockets
Prayer 11-25-24
OpinionNov. 25
Prayer 11-25-24
Reagan: Don’t let politics spoil Thanksgiving
OpinionNov. 23
Reagan: Don’t let politics spoil Thanksgiving
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy