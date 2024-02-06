All sections
December 5, 2020

Speak Out 12=6-20

Congratulations to the Jackson football team on a wonderful season. Here's hoping they win it all at state. Also, congratulations to the Jackson soccer team on winning their state title. Good things happening with Jackson sports. In a year with so much uncertainty, it's been refreshing to have a bit of normalcy with the display of Christmas lights. Many wonderful displays locally that can be enjoyed from the safety of your car. Merry Christmas!...

Jackson sports

Congratulations to the Jackson football team on a wonderful season. Here's hoping they win it all at state. Also, congratulations to the Jackson soccer team on winning their state title. Good things happening with Jackson sports.

Christmas lights

In a year with so much uncertainty, it's been refreshing to have a bit of normalcy with the display of Christmas lights. Many wonderful displays locally that can be enjoyed from the safety of your car. Merry Christmas!

Car rentals

Car rentals from national chains shouldn't have to include paying to have a mechanic to inspect the car. Trying to bilk consumers out of $200 deposits is not cool.

Jackson bridges

Spending a million dollars on a new bridge won't stop people from doing irresponsible things. Or is this about liability issues? Spend the money elsewhere.

Defense bill

The other branches of government should call Trump's bluff about the defense bill. Let the money drop and see how that goes. Some crazy kind of new reality show where we quit sending trillions of dollars to the military slush fund.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

