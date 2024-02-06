Speak Out 12=6-20

Car rentals

Car rentals from national chains shouldn't have to include paying to have a mechanic to inspect the car. Trying to bilk consumers out of $200 deposits is not cool.

Jackson bridges

Spending a million dollars on a new bridge won't stop people from doing irresponsible things. Or is this about liability issues? Spend the money elsewhere.

Defense bill

The other branches of government should call Trump's bluff about the defense bill. Let the money drop and see how that goes. Some crazy kind of new reality show where we quit sending trillions of dollars to the military slush fund.