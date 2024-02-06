Speak Out 12=6-20

Congratulations to the Jackson football team on a wonderful season. Here's hoping they win it all at state. Also, congratulations to the Jackson soccer team on winning their state title. Good things happening with Jackson sports.
In a year with so much uncertainty, it's been refreshing to have a bit of normalcy with the display of Christmas lights. Many wonderful displays locally that can be enjoyed from the safety of your car. Merry Christmas!
Car rentals from national chains shouldn't have to include paying to have a mechanic to inspect the car. Trying to bilk consumers out of $200 deposits is not cool.
Spending a million dollars on a new bridge won't stop people from doing irresponsible things. Or is this about liability issues? Spend the money elsewhere.
The other branches of government should call Trump's bluff about the defense bill. Let the money drop and see how that goes. Some crazy kind of new reality show where we quit sending trillions of dollars to the military slush fund.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.