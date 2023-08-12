Speak Out 12-8-23

Jim Jordan and his committee plan on using debunked conspiracy theories as their "evidence" for the impeachment inquiry of President Biden. Republicans will stop at nothing to do Trump's bidding, even if it means embarrassing themselves in front of the entire country.
There is nothing more disgusting than Donald Trump invoking religion in his speeches. Trump is the most unchristian and pagan person ever to be elected president. He duped Evangelicals into believing he cares about them but ridicules them in private. He can't quote Scripture and can't even pronounce Books of the Bible correctly (two-Corinthians?!) so why should Christians support him? He's a fraud, a charlatan, an adulterer and he mocks people with disabilities. He's not right for America!
Joe Biden sunk all of us into high inflation with his absurd spending, geared up to financially benefit his supporters through projects like electric vehicles and urban living. He embarrassed and weakened our country in Afghanistan, which invited Putin to attack Ukraine. Our border is in shambles, with millions crossing it illegally, bringing in drugs from China. Now, he wants to blame Republicans for losing Ukraine because they want to link support to Ukraine with strengthening our border while his own State Department has delayed, delayed, delayed crucial military support to Ukraine each step of the way. Biden is weak, and this weakness is a danger not only to America. Strengthen our border! Support Ukraine! Both should be done. Biden is a joke and everyone knows it.
Republicans might want to tell Trump to lay off the threats to end Obamacare. Three out of five Americans strongly support it and it would be a political death sentence for anyone who opposes it.
Not sure if anyone "outside Jackson" is experiencing the "Blu Flu" with the Mail delivery. Not positive if I received ANY First Class letters this week. Finally, Friday I went into the Post Office and requested my mail with this response -- "This is all he has sorted" -- WHICH WAS SALE BILLS AND THE NEWSPAPER, STILL NO LETTERS? Perhaps the "non-government entity" but well subsidized by it might have some accountability, maybe our U.S. Congressman Jason Smith could help get some support for this beleaguered Service or answers to how it went from marginal to unacceptable service "overnight" it seems!
In response to previous comment, Trump no longer has any honorary degrees because every college and university that granted him one rescinded them after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump is no longer "Dr. Trump."
Chicago seems to be the go-to city when Republicans want to talk about firearm deaths but the highest death rates from guns are in Red states. Firearm related deaths are highest in states like Mississippi, Missouri, Wyoming, Alaska and Alabama while Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island and New York have the lowest. Chicago may have a gun problem but Red states have a bigger one.