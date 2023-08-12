Speak Out 12-8-23

Trump's bidding

Jim Jordan and his committee plan on using debunked conspiracy theories as their "evidence" for the impeachment inquiry of President Biden. Republicans will stop at nothing to do Trump's bidding, even if it means embarrassing themselves in front of the entire country.

Trump religion

There is nothing more disgusting than Donald Trump invoking religion in his speeches. Trump is the most unchristian and pagan person ever to be elected president. He duped Evangelicals into believing he cares about them but ridicules them in private. He can't quote Scripture and can't even pronounce Books of the Bible correctly (two-Corinthians?!) so why should Christians support him? He's a fraud, a charlatan, an adulterer and he mocks people with disabilities. He's not right for America!

Biden weakness

Joe Biden sunk all of us into high inflation with his absurd spending, geared up to financially benefit his supporters through projects like electric vehicles and urban living. He embarrassed and weakened our country in Afghanistan, which invited Putin to attack Ukraine. Our border is in shambles, with millions crossing it illegally, bringing in drugs from China. Now, he wants to blame Republicans for losing Ukraine because they want to link support to Ukraine with strengthening our border while his own State Department has delayed, delayed, delayed crucial military support to Ukraine each step of the way. Biden is weak, and this weakness is a danger not only to America. Strengthen our border! Support Ukraine! Both should be done. Biden is a joke and everyone knows it.