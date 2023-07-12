All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
OpinionDecember 7, 2023
Speak Out 12-7-23
I live in Jackson and we have not been getting our mail. Our postman informed us that the district manager out of Kansas City told them not to deliver the mail, only packages. We have bills coming in, and we don't pay online. We are never late with our payments but now we might end up being late. Didn't get our paper again today or any mail again. This is four days we haven't got it...

Late mail

I live in Jackson and we have not been getting our mail. Our postman informed us that the district manager out of Kansas City told them not to deliver the mail, only packages. We have bills coming in, and we don't pay online. We are never late with our payments but now we might end up being late. Didn't get our paper again today or any mail again. This is four days we haven't got it.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

George Santos

Congressman George Santos expelled from the House of Representatives by House members for ethics reason is a farce. Santos has not been convicted of any crimes yet the other members of the House have set themselves up to be judge and jury. If a member can be expelled for ethics violations then why are Adam Schiff (Russian collusion lies), Eric Swalwell (Consorting with a known Chinese Communist Spy) and Nancy Pelosi (insider trading allegations) still members of Congress?

Blurred lines

Wow, what a nice guy House speaker Johnson is. He has decided to blur out the faces of Capitol insurrectionists on the security videos to protect their identities. We certainly wouldn't want the FBI to know who they are, right?

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionSep. 25
Prayer 9-25-24
OpinionSep. 24
Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidat...
OpinionSep. 24
Lowry: Thank you, Caitlin Clark
OpinionSep. 24
Smith: Assassination attempts cannot become the norm in Amer...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Prayer 9-24-24
OpinionSep. 24
Prayer 9-24-24
Speak Out: Republicans at a crossroads: Trumpism or traditional values?
OpinionSep. 24
Speak Out: Republicans at a crossroads: Trumpism or traditional values?
Reagan: In politics, the pursuit of purism is for losers
OpinionSep. 23
Reagan: In politics, the pursuit of purism is for losers
Prayer 9-23-24
OpinionSep. 23
Prayer 9-23-24
Parker: An important new book about Reagan and the Presidency
OpinionSep. 21
Parker: An important new book about Reagan and the Presidency
Prayer 9-21-24
OpinionSep. 21
Prayer 9-21-24
Goldberg: The rhetoric of Harris, Biden isn't what's sparking political violence
OpinionSep. 20
Goldberg: The rhetoric of Harris, Biden isn't what's sparking political violence
Lyons: Trump campaign's newest nonsense constitutes a blood libel
OpinionSep. 20
Lyons: Trump campaign's newest nonsense constitutes a blood libel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy