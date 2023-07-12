Speak Out 12-7-23

George Santos

Congressman George Santos expelled from the House of Representatives by House members for ethics reason is a farce. Santos has not been convicted of any crimes yet the other members of the House have set themselves up to be judge and jury. If a member can be expelled for ethics violations then why are Adam Schiff (Russian collusion lies), Eric Swalwell (Consorting with a known Chinese Communist Spy) and Nancy Pelosi (insider trading allegations) still members of Congress?

Blurred lines

Wow, what a nice guy House speaker Johnson is. He has decided to blur out the faces of Capitol insurrectionists on the security videos to protect their identities. We certainly wouldn't want the FBI to know who they are, right?