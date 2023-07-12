Speak Out 12-7-23

I live in Jackson and we have not been getting our mail. Our postman informed us that the district manager out of Kansas City told them not to deliver the mail, only packages. We have bills coming in, and we don't pay online. We are never late with our payments but now we might end up being late. Didn't get our paper again today or any mail again. This is four days we haven't got it.
Congressman George Santos expelled from the House of Representatives by House members for ethics reason is a farce. Santos has not been convicted of any crimes yet the other members of the House have set themselves up to be judge and jury. If a member can be expelled for ethics violations then why are Adam Schiff (Russian collusion lies), Eric Swalwell (Consorting with a known Chinese Communist Spy) and Nancy Pelosi (insider trading allegations) still members of Congress?
Wow, what a nice guy House speaker Johnson is. He has decided to blur out the faces of Capitol insurrectionists on the security videos to protect their identities. We certainly wouldn't want the FBI to know who they are, right?