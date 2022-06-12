Speak Out 12-6-22

I did not vote for Trump in the last election and certainly wouldn't vote for him if he runs again. That said, however, if he is prosecuted for "inciting" a riot when he knew the Capitol protesters were armed and dangerous, we must also prosecute Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats who repeatedly made incendiary comments encouraging BLM rioters and defund the police rioters in major cities across the country including Ferguson, Missouri. They, too, were armed, and they were ALREADY committing violent acts. Burning, looting, violent assaults, and murders. If Trump is prosecuted, those Democrats must be prosecuted as well or it will be clear to any sane individual other than the Democrats and the media which supports them that the Trump prosecution is actually persecution.
Is anyone supposed to really care about Hunter Biden's so-called "laptop" now? Maybe people will pay attention in a year to two after the MAGA Republicans waste a few million on it to please King Elon. Maybe they will have cliff notes then? Yawn.
As I scroll through the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff inmate duster mug shots, it's clear that Missouri has made a huge mistake by legalizing recreational marijuana. Many of the arrested criminals have primary charges like domestic assault, fraudulent use of a credit device and stealing along with secondary charges of marijuana possession. Sadly with the new marijuana law, these criminals will now be back on the streets sooner.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.