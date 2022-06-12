Speak Out 12-6-22

Hunter's laptop

Is anyone supposed to really care about Hunter Biden's so-called "laptop" now? Maybe people will pay attention in a year to two after the MAGA Republicans waste a few million on it to please King Elon. Maybe they will have cliff notes then? Yawn.

Marijuana law

As I scroll through the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff inmate duster mug shots, it's clear that Missouri has made a huge mistake by legalizing recreational marijuana. Many of the arrested criminals have primary charges like domestic assault, fraudulent use of a credit device and stealing along with secondary charges of marijuana possession. Sadly with the new marijuana law, these criminals will now be back on the streets sooner.