All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionDecember 6, 2022

Speak Out 12-6-22

I did not vote for Trump in the last election and certainly wouldn't vote for him if he runs again. That said, however, if he is prosecuted for "inciting" a riot when he knew the Capitol protesters were armed and dangerous, we must also prosecute Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats who repeatedly made incendiary comments encouraging BLM rioters and defund the police rioters in major cities across the country including Ferguson, Missouri. ...

Trump, Pelosi

I did not vote for Trump in the last election and certainly wouldn't vote for him if he runs again. That said, however, if he is prosecuted for "inciting" a riot when he knew the Capitol protesters were armed and dangerous, we must also prosecute Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats who repeatedly made incendiary comments encouraging BLM rioters and defund the police rioters in major cities across the country including Ferguson, Missouri. They, too, were armed, and they were ALREADY committing violent acts. Burning, looting, violent assaults, and murders. If Trump is prosecuted, those Democrats must be prosecuted as well or it will be clear to any sane individual other than the Democrats and the media which supports them that the Trump prosecution is actually persecution.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hunter's laptop

Is anyone supposed to really care about Hunter Biden's so-called "laptop" now? Maybe people will pay attention in a year to two after the MAGA Republicans waste a few million on it to please King Elon. Maybe they will have cliff notes then? Yawn.

Marijuana law

As I scroll through the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff inmate duster mug shots, it's clear that Missouri has made a huge mistake by legalizing recreational marijuana. Many of the arrested criminals have primary charges like domestic assault, fraudulent use of a credit device and stealing along with secondary charges of marijuana possession. Sadly with the new marijuana law, these criminals will now be back on the streets sooner.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 15
Prayer 10-15-24
OpinionOct. 15
Our opinion: United Way celebrates 70 years of community imp...
OpinionOct. 14
De Rugy: The Biden-Harris fiscal record is anemic. What happ...
OpinionOct. 14
Speak Out: We need leaders to unite our country

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 10-14-24
OpinionOct. 14
Prayer 10-14-24
Reagan: Kamala has nothing in mind
OpinionOct. 14
Reagan: Kamala has nothing in mind
Lowry: The travesty of the CBP One app
OpinionOct. 12
Lowry: The travesty of the CBP One app
Parker: Black clergy speak out for Israel
OpinionOct. 12
Parker: Black clergy speak out for Israel
Our Opinion: Award recognizes outstanding public library
OpinionOct. 12
Our Opinion: Award recognizes outstanding public library
Prayer 10-12-24
OpinionOct. 12
Prayer 10-12-24
Letter: Cape's aging water infrastructure
OpinionOct. 12
Letter: Cape's aging water infrastructure
Our Opinion: VintageNOW set to unleash captivating performances
OpinionOct. 11
Our Opinion: VintageNOW set to unleash captivating performances
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy