Speak Out 12/29/20

Christmas Tournament

Hats off to the organizers of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. So happy they were able to keep the tradition going this year, albeit with safety precautions in place. Well done.

Twitter, sports

I'm a high school ballplayer. When an adult tweets at me with a nickname or something else, it's kind of creepy. Adults shouldn't be tweeting at teenagers. And teenagers should be blocking those that do. And parents should be confronting adults who use Twitter as a way to "talk" to teenagers. Don't be weird.