All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionDecember 29, 2020

Speak Out 12/29/20

Hats off to the organizers of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. So happy they were able to keep the tradition going this year, albeit with safety precautions in place. Well done. I'm a high school ballplayer. When an adult tweets at me with a nickname or something else, it's kind of creepy. ...

Christmas Tournament

Hats off to the organizers of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. So happy they were able to keep the tradition going this year, albeit with safety precautions in place. Well done.

Twitter, sports

I'm a high school ballplayer. When an adult tweets at me with a nickname or something else, it's kind of creepy. Adults shouldn't be tweeting at teenagers. And teenagers should be blocking those that do. And parents should be confronting adults who use Twitter as a way to "talk" to teenagers. Don't be weird.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Happy New Year

Here's wishing everyone a healthy and happy new year.

B Magazine

Enjoyed the story by Jon K. Rust in B Magazine about why people choose to reside in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. We are blessed with a wonderful community.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 23
Hanson: What was so different this time about Trump's electi...
OpinionDec. 23
Parker: Did Luigi Mangione murder because of 'emotional dist...
OpinionDec. 23
The Christmas Story, according to St. Luke
OpinionDec. 23
Prayer 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 12-21-24
OpinionDec. 21
Prayer 12-21-24
Thiessen: Does Trump want Putin to get Ukraine’s $26 trillion in gas and minerals?
OpinionDec. 21
Thiessen: Does Trump want Putin to get Ukraine’s $26 trillion in gas and minerals?
De Rugy: Regulations' enormous costs and DOGE's enormous upside
OpinionDec. 20
De Rugy: Regulations' enormous costs and DOGE's enormous upside
Prayer 12-20-24
OpinionDec. 20
Prayer 12-20-24
Lowry: Trump's fear factor
OpinionDec. 19
Lowry: Trump's fear factor
Our opinion: 80th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament set to tip off
OpinionDec. 19
Our opinion: 80th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament set to tip off
Flowers: Fortunate and happy to give address at naturalization ceremony
OpinionDec. 19
Flowers: Fortunate and happy to give address at naturalization ceremony
Goldberg: Why the U.S. economy outshines the world despite political rhetoric
OpinionDec. 19
Goldberg: Why the U.S. economy outshines the world despite political rhetoric
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy