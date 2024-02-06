Speak Out 12-28-23

KC Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are showing signs of a team in decline. They are showing their frustration on the field. Patrick Mahomes is not showing good leadership. He is still one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, but the receivers are not as good. The offensive line isn't as good. Travis Kelce is showing his age and knows he's in decline, and like all elite players he's frustrated and knows he's at the end of his career. They will make the playoffs, but don't look like a Super Bowl team. Andy Reid and the general manager will have their work cut out in the offseason.