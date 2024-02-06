Speak Out 12/27/19

No blue wave

In total, Republicans control 4,170 state legislative seats and both chambers in 32 state legislatures. Meanwhile Democrats control 3,129 individual seats and both chambers in 13 legislatures. There was no blue wave.

Buying homes

Even though HGTV and the Internet tells us houses should be an investment with a big return, the increase in house prices seems unsustainable. Paying $200,000-plus for so-so ranch homes that cost under $170,000 five years ago doesn't leave a lot of wiggle room to pay for maintenance and upkeep. Asking price is just that, and home buyers should bargain better.

SEMO basketball

As a former player, it is sad to watch what our Redhawks have become. Nothing will improve until the approach is changed. Hiring college coaches, who have been let go from the last job, will never be the answer. Look at our last two attempts (including current version). They weren't winners where they came from; why would they all of a sudden be able to do an about-face at the Show Me Center? Try this, find a great high school coach. Waive the college coach's salary at him. Hire someone on the way up with a future. The rim is the same height, the ball is the same size, x's and o's are x's and o's. Do all of us a favor, go to the finals of the Christmas Tourney and see what fan turnout can be in Southeast Missouri.