Speak Out 12/21/17

The National Coalition for Police Support is asking everyone to add blue lights to their holiday decorations to show support for our local police dept. Add them where they will noticed, such as where they normally are not. Put a blue light in your window or a blue bulb on your front porch. There guys work hard at keeping us safe. Let them know you care, support them this holiday. Merry Christmas.
I recently read an article that "some people" were complaining about the Hallmark Movie Channel. There were complaints about the lack of gay people and feminists and Muslims in Hallmark Channel's movies. Well our family enjoys the movies and my comment to those who don't like it is simply don't watch it. Find a channel you like and watch it. It's a shame that in order for "some people" to exist, they feel everything needs to revolve around "their" world and anything short of that is unacceptable. Thank goodness for Hallmark Channel...the way it is! Please don't change a thing!
I really like Adrienne Ross's columns. She makes more common sense than anybody I've heard in a long time. If we had more straight-thinking people like her maybe our country wouldn't be in the mess it's in now. Thank you, Adrienne, for your column and I look forward to reading it every week.
Robert Mueller-Special Exterminator is completely out of control. He is acting like he has more power than anyone in our government. Like he is untouchable. Who does he report to, and why can't someone control him? Seems everyone is afraid of him and President Trump can't say anything or it makes him look like he has something to hide. If after spending almost a year and over $7 million of our tax money and Mueller still hasn't got a smoking gun, it looks like the witch hunt is shifting to the real witch. Hmm who could that be?
