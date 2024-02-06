Speak Out 12/21/17

Blue lights

The National Coalition for Police Support is asking everyone to add blue lights to their holiday decorations to show support for our local police dept. Add them where they will noticed, such as where they normally are not. Put a blue light in your window or a blue bulb on your front porch. There guys work hard at keeping us safe. Let them know you care, support them this holiday. Merry Christmas.

Hallmark movie

I recently read an article that "some people" were complaining about the Hallmark Movie Channel. There were complaints about the lack of gay people and feminists and Muslims in Hallmark Channel's movies. Well our family enjoys the movies and my comment to those who don't like it is simply don't watch it. Find a channel you like and watch it. It's a shame that in order for "some people" to exist, they feel everything needs to revolve around "their" world and anything short of that is unacceptable. Thank goodness for Hallmark Channel...the way it is! Please don't change a thing!