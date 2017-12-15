Speak Out 12-15-17

Nice men

I enjoy the walking trail at Jackson City Park. I don't get there often enough but every time I see two-men with their dogs picking up trash. No idea who they are, but one has a lab and a small brown-mix breed. The other walks his black and white terrier, Toby, if I remember. Too bad uncaring litterbugs trash up a beautiful park, but thanks to those two men for trying to keep it clean.

Fake news

I had to laugh when I read that some reader thinks FOX News is destroying America. I can only guess that this individual watches the majority of the other fake news networks and believes everything they say. I would also "guess" that this individual thinks Hillary Clinton is the most honest person in the world. It takes all kinds.