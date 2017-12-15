Speak Out 12-15-17

I enjoy the walking trail at Jackson City Park. I don't get there often enough but every time I see two-men with their dogs picking up trash. No idea who they are, but one has a lab and a small brown-mix breed. The other walks his black and white terrier, Toby, if I remember. Too bad uncaring litterbugs trash up a beautiful park, but thanks to those two men for trying to keep it clean.
I had to laugh when I read that some reader thinks FOX News is destroying America. I can only guess that this individual watches the majority of the other fake news networks and believes everything they say. I would also "guess" that this individual thinks Hillary Clinton is the most honest person in the world. It takes all kinds.
Cape Girardeau parks/stormwater tax. The city keeps acting as if it's a for-profit business. Practically every one of the proposed parks/stormwater projects are frivolous and totally unneeded. Every time a new park is established it adds great expense for upkeep in labor, material, and equipment. NO, no, no to the tax extension. The city of Cape Girardeau is a government and should not be operated as a for-profit business. The people at City Hall are just like the Feds -- they want to keep expanding so they can tax, tax, tax!
Seventy percent of our economy is driven by consumer spending. If you want to boost the economy, give consumers more money, not big corporations.
