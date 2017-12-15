All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionDecember 15, 2017

Speak Out 12-15-17

I enjoy the walking trail at Jackson City Park. I don't get there often enough but every time I see two-men with their dogs picking up trash. No idea who they are, but one has a lab and a small brown-mix breed. The other walks his black and white terrier, Toby, if I remember. Too bad uncaring litterbugs trash up a beautiful park, but thanks to those two men for trying to keep it clean...

Nice men

I enjoy the walking trail at Jackson City Park. I don't get there often enough but every time I see two-men with their dogs picking up trash. No idea who they are, but one has a lab and a small brown-mix breed. The other walks his black and white terrier, Toby, if I remember. Too bad uncaring litterbugs trash up a beautiful park, but thanks to those two men for trying to keep it clean.

Fake news

I had to laugh when I read that some reader thinks FOX News is destroying America. I can only guess that this individual watches the majority of the other fake news networks and believes everything they say. I would also "guess" that this individual thinks Hillary Clinton is the most honest person in the world. It takes all kinds.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Park tax

Cape Girardeau parks/stormwater tax. The city keeps acting as if it's a for-profit business. Practically every one of the proposed parks/stormwater projects are frivolous and totally unneeded. Every time a new park is established it adds great expense for upkeep in labor, material, and equipment. NO, no, no to the tax extension. The city of Cape Girardeau is a government and should not be operated as a for-profit business. The people at City Hall are just like the Feds -- they want to keep expanding so they can tax, tax, tax!

Consumers

Seventy percent of our economy is driven by consumer spending. If you want to boost the economy, give consumers more money, not big corporations.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 18
Prayer 10-18-24
OpinionOct. 17
Speak Out: When will America face its financial reality on d...
OpinionOct. 17
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wak...
OpinionOct. 17
Prayer 10-17-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our Opinion: Charles Stamp Jr.'s $1 million gift boosts SEMO's cybersecurity future
OpinionOct. 17
Our Opinion: Charles Stamp Jr.'s $1 million gift boosts SEMO's cybersecurity future
McCallian: Health care crisis in Southeast Missouri: Why local access is a matter of life and death
OpinionOct. 16
McCallian: Health care crisis in Southeast Missouri: Why local access is a matter of life and death
Speak Out: From NASA's mission to debates on gun laws and sports gambling
OpinionOct. 16
Speak Out: From NASA's mission to debates on gun laws and sports gambling
Editorial Roundup: Here's what metro newspapers are saying
OpinionOct. 16
Editorial Roundup: Here's what metro newspapers are saying
Smith: The real state of the economy
OpinionOct. 16
Smith: The real state of the economy
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
OpinionOct. 15
Speak Out: Kudos to FCA on Fields of Faith event
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
OpinionOct. 15
Hanson: Try a little honesty about Israel
Prayer 10-15-24
OpinionOct. 15
Prayer 10-15-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy