Opinion
December 13, 2019
Speak Out 12/13/19
Political leaders?

It's U.S. culture that drives how we the people execute our right to self-governance. Following the lead of their constituents, elected representatives propose, file and pass legislation. This means elected representatives are not leading but are following the will of the people. Therefore, why are elected representatives called political leaders when they're political laggards?

Put phone down

"I'm so busy, " said the Mom. But evidently not too busy to post on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Not too busy to post pictures of dogs, food, or some uninteresting randomness. Get your priorities straight, and put your phone down!

Jackson government

The Jackson board of alderman was told that Jackson needs to replace at least one of its bridges in the next five years, another by 2029, and initiate a regular maintenance program for the rest of them. The [aldermen] instead decided to build $300,000 park bathrooms, sponsor beer parties, and pay consulting firms.

