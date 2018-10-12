Speak Out 12/10/18

Prosecution

I very much doubt that anyone who has spent time in prison for a crime it was later proved he or she had not committed would agree with the comment: ï¿½If a prosecutor investigates you for a crime you never committed, why worry?ï¿½ I think that person, speaking from experience, would rather say: ï¿½If a prosecutor investigates you, whether or not you have committed a crime, you had darn well better worry, and worry a lot.ï¿½

Local politics

We developed an area outside of Cape and were told that we could not have individual mailboxes, rather a community box system at the entrance of the subdivision. I just noticed that a new development on Old Cape Road has individual mailboxes. Guess itï¿½s who you know to get special attention. Politics as normal.