Speak Out 12-1-22

Water leak

My wife and I live just off Cape Rock by the Perryville Road intersection. Wednesday evening I noticed a water leak on Cape Rock, so I called it in. This is Saturday and we still don't have pressure, and neither do our neighbors. Why do we pay taxes if the water department won't do their job? I know it was a holiday, but that's their job it shouldn't matter if there's a leak, it should be fixed! Everyone down our street had friends and family visit and they don't know if they can drink the water. Wednesday it was brown and I don't know about you, but I'm not drinking brown water! City of Cape, do your job!

No. 1 in SEMO

Congratulations to the Cape Central Tiger football team! You are the No. 1 team in Southeast Missouri having made it to the state semifinal game. We are so proud of the team, coaches and fans!

Flip the Switch

Who made the decision to cancel Flip the Switch because of a forecast of rain? My goodness. We sit through high school football games in rain, sleet and snow! The same is true of soccer games, and we attend cross-country meets in the rain. Rain is absolutely no reason to cancel an outdoor event. This decision was ridiculous, and whoever is responsible for it should apologize at the very least! As for the announcement that it's not even going to be rescheduled, that's just adding insult to injury. I'm certainly not impressed with whoever made such a ridiculous decision!