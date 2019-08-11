Speak Out 11/8/19

Weak teaching

Teachers have long ago forgotten how to teach. It's now all about collaboration tweets, classroom design, and student accommodation. While this might make for a pleasant few hours at school, you're not preparing students to enter the workforce nor the real world. You're failing our students by churning out weak and unprepared citizens.

Heathers musical

What a great show. Heathers was the best show I've seen at the River Campus, and I've seen them all. I loved it! The young audience was howling. Congratulations to the cast and crew. It's for adults only, and they've got signs up telling you it's rated R. But if you love those 1980s John Hughes movies, you'll love this musical. Thanks to Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance for also doing shows other than Broadway musicals. I love those, too, but it's refreshing to see alternatives.

Kangaroo court

I encourage everyone to read the impeachment procedures that the Democrats passed. It basically states that the Democrats can bring any witness they want, but the Republicans can only bring the witnesses that the Democrats approve. It also states that the Democrat-controlled impeachment committee can put forth any role they want. No wonder all Republicans and even a few reasonable Democrats voted against it. Don't expect this to be a fair or just investigation. The words kangaroo court comes to mind.