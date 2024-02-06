Speak Out 11-30-18

Lorimier School

Do not tear down Lorimier School!

Georgia Street

So now the Jackson aldermen are considering shutting down on-street parking on Georgia Street because the roundabout has forced traffic to go around the mess it created. These are the same people who want to put another roundabout at East Main and Shawnee within 200 feet of a daycare and several apartments.

Vandiver?

I read the article about the possibility of changing SEMO University's name to Vandiver. I have three degrees from SEMO and donate regularly, and I have never heard of Vandiver. He was at the university only four years. Isn't there a better name that would be more descriptive or associated with this area but not so regional as Southeast Missouri? Maybe Rivers -- as in Mississippi, Missouri and Ohio. Or French to honor the earliest setters of this region. Perhaps there is a better known person's name associated with the area or university. Vandiver just doesn't cut it.

Our city parks

Both Jackson and Cape Girardeau are blessed with beautiful parks and walking trails that we all should be very proud of. How disgusting it is that some pet owners allow their dogs to relieve themselves smack dab on the walking trail where the mess is left. How irresponsible and repulsive! If you are responsible enough to own a pet, be responsible enough to clean up their mess. Dog waste carries at least 10 different diseases that can be passed on to humans! Clean up after your pet!