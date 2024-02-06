Speak Out 11-30-18

Do not tear down Lorimier School!
So now the Jackson aldermen are considering shutting down on-street parking on Georgia Street because the roundabout has forced traffic to go around the mess it created. These are the same people who want to put another roundabout at East Main and Shawnee within 200 feet of a daycare and several apartments.
I read the article about the possibility of changing SEMO University's name to Vandiver. I have three degrees from SEMO and donate regularly, and I have never heard of Vandiver. He was at the university only four years. Isn't there a better name that would be more descriptive or associated with this area but not so regional as Southeast Missouri? Maybe Rivers -- as in Mississippi, Missouri and Ohio. Or French to honor the earliest setters of this region. Perhaps there is a better known person's name associated with the area or university. Vandiver just doesn't cut it.
Both Jackson and Cape Girardeau are blessed with beautiful parks and walking trails that we all should be very proud of. How disgusting it is that some pet owners allow their dogs to relieve themselves smack dab on the walking trail where the mess is left. How irresponsible and repulsive! If you are responsible enough to own a pet, be responsible enough to clean up their mess. Dog waste carries at least 10 different diseases that can be passed on to humans! Clean up after your pet!
Why do people with money, like George Soros and Michael Bloomberg, think they can use it to change our Constitution? Soros is not even an American, born in Hungary, yet he wants to do away with the Second Amendment. Bloomberg wants the same. Why don't they take their money and help the homeless in this country?
The supposed blue wave of just 39 House seat pick ups looks more like a pond ripple when we realize that former President Barack Obama saw Republicans make a 63-seat net gain in 2010, while President Bill Clinton watched as the GOP picked up 54 seats in 1994.
The Clinton Foundation reported $182.5 million was donated in 2015 and $134.4 million in 2016. But in 2017, after Hillary Clinton suffered her embarrassing loss to President Trump and was no longer in politics, donations to the foundation dropped to $22.8 million. Democrats weren't suddenly less charitable, but realized they couldn't pay to play since Hillary is now irrelevant.
Governor Parsons has requested an audit of his Department of Public Safety. I hope he also audits the expenditures of the subordinate Missouri National Guard. DPS is supposed to have oversight and control of the Guard which has been spending taxpayer dollars to further political and personal goals.