Speak Out 11-29-18

Great story

I knew Frog Penny when we were kids. Frog has come a long way. He is a good person and has done a lot of good things for others. I think that we all should be thankful for Frog. Have not seen him for a couple of years. Thank you, Frog.

Name change

My brothers, sisters, and I are home for Thanksgiving, and most of us graduated from SEMO. We talked about this name change thing for a long time, and in the end, we all agreed it's a good idea. It should have been done when Truman and Missouri State did it.