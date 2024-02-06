All sections
OpinionNovember 29, 2018
Speak Out 11-29-18
I knew Frog Penny when we were kids. Frog has come a long way. He is a good person and has done a lot of good things for others. I think that we all should be thankful for Frog. Have not seen him for a couple of years. Thank you, Frog. My brothers, sisters, and I are home for Thanksgiving, and most of us graduated from SEMO. We talked about this name change thing for a long time, and in the end, we all agreed it's a good idea. It should have been done when Truman and Missouri State did it...

Great story

I knew Frog Penny when we were kids. Frog has come a long way. He is a good person and has done a lot of good things for others. I think that we all should be thankful for Frog. Have not seen him for a couple of years. Thank you, Frog.

Name change

My brothers, sisters, and I are home for Thanksgiving, and most of us graduated from SEMO. We talked about this name change thing for a long time, and in the end, we all agreed it's a good idea. It should have been done when Truman and Missouri State did it.

Handout nation

We have over a half million homeless in America, yet the Democrats want to import people from other countries give them free housing, free food, free education, free healthcare all for votes. President Trump needs to stop these freebies and give it to our people.

Priority for Dems

House Democrats have decided that their first major legislative agenda item is to affirm that US taxpayers should fund gender reassignment surgery for transgender military members who want to become GI Jane instead of GI Joe. Bravo, Democrats! Bravo.

