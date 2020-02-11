All sections
OpinionNovember 2, 2020

Speak Out 11/2/20

To the person who abandoned the 6-week-old precious yellow kitten in the box, in the middle of the road between Chaffee and Scott City at 5 a.m., please know she was found, and loved. Our 18-year-old granddaughter couldn't drive by the random box in the middle of the road — and couldn't believe what she found. ...

Never abandon pets

To the person who abandoned the 6-week-old precious yellow kitten in the box, in the middle of the road between Chaffee and Scott City at 5 a.m., please know she was found, and loved. Our 18-year-old granddaughter couldn’t drive by the random box in the middle of the road — and couldn’t believe what she found. Please know that the kitten had a very low risk of surviving — there are many good alternatives for finding homes for baby animals. To those reading this, spay and neuter your pets, and never abandon them.

Trump resembles Hoover

Trump’s ignorance of history is causing him to make the same mistakes as Herbert Hoover. Hoover ignored signs of the Great Depression and decided the government should have little input into getting the country back on track. He also used Trump’s magical thinking in telling everyone that the economy would improve very soon. Well, it didn’t, and he lost his reelection bid to FDR in a landslide. Trump’s following the same path with COVID-19, and the results could very well be the same.

Biden is Trojan horse

Biden’s history is one of making the wrong choices in policies and just wanting to be an institutional player. As president, he will only be a Trojan horse for the leftists who now dominate the Democrat Party. The reason he won’t stand up to the crazies is he doesn’t know how.

Jackson superintendent

John Link is a good man, and it came out in the article by the Southeast Missourian. Thank you, Mr. Link, for serving Jackson schools.

Speak Out
