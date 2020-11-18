Speak Out 11/18/20

Golly gee, maybe the swing states should have started counting sooner. The U.S. of A. is such a hot mess.
So how many cases of Covid-19 can be traced back to the events that the Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec department continue to put on despite what CDC guidelines say? Events such as Touch-A-Truck, Park and Rec night, a Haunted House, and Spaghetti Day have had to have lead to some spread. Where does the Cape Girardeau County Health Department stand on all of these events?
Democracy is dead, the Democratic Party is now officially the Socialist Communist Party. Regardless of the results of the election, this election is a farce. It is an embarrassment. It was a well planned way to cause chaos in our system. They have done everything they can to lie, cheat, steal to take our country from We the People.
Why not count all the votes before a winner is decided in each state? What do the Democrats fear? If it is OK to vote early and to count votes weeks late, then let's wait until all votes are counted before a person is called the victor. That is how our election system is supposed to work.
For years Republicans have tried to pass a law to make elections more fair, voter ID. The Democrats have been against it. This election is a prime example why we need voter IDs. This election has proved that the Democrats will do anything to win. I have always been an Independent voter. This year I did vote for President Trump. Our country is so divided that it is about to explode. I don't know if we will ever resolve this division without fully investigating the results, and when we find that people cheated these people will have to be prosecuted. No matter the final result, this will be the only way half of the country will ever believe results of an election again.
Trump's accusations of voter fraud fall flat when you look at the progress Republicans made in the House races and in the Senate, where they may have kept their majority. If fraud was being perpetrated, then ALL Republicans would have been voted out. America was tired of Trump and he was dumped. Get over it and move on.
Advice to bike riders and walkers: It would be much safer if you would use either reflective emblems or lights. I have seen one biker and two people around 6/6:30 a.m. with nothing to help see them. Most of the time they are wearing dark clothing.
Thank God Missouri has a governor like Mike Parson and not someone like Andrew Cuomo.
