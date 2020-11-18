Speak Out 11/18/20

Still counting

Golly gee, maybe the swing states should have started counting sooner. The U.S. of A. is such a hot mess.

Covid, events

So how many cases of Covid-19 can be traced back to the events that the Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec department continue to put on despite what CDC guidelines say? Events such as Touch-A-Truck, Park and Rec night, a Haunted House, and Spaghetti Day have had to have lead to some spread. Where does the Cape Girardeau County Health Department stand on all of these events?

Party of chaos

Democracy is dead, the Democratic Party is now officially the Socialist Communist Party. Regardless of the results of the election, this election is a farce. It is an embarrassment. It was a well planned way to cause chaos in our system. They have done everything they can to lie, cheat, steal to take our country from We the People.

Count the votes

Why not count all the votes before a winner is decided in each state? What do the Democrats fear? If it is OK to vote early and to count votes weeks late, then let's wait until all votes are counted before a person is called the victor. That is how our election system is supposed to work.