Speak Out 11/16/17

Accusation

In a time where the reporting of past sexual assaults are coming in so fast you can't keep track of them, let us remember, innocent until proven guilty. Just because a man or woman makes an accusation, doesn't mean it is always true. There are those out there that will throw things at the wall hoping something will stick and in some cases, we may find that what has been reported is not simply so, but just the mere accusation could change someone's life forever. We need to be very careful.

1968

If you think this past year was uniquely tumultuous in post-WWII U.S. politics, then you were either not alive, too young, or historically ignorant of the year whose consequences were ones with which we are still coping: 1968.

Funding correction

On Friday, October 27, the Southeast Missourian published an article about the efforts to restore the WPA building at Historic Fort D in South Cape. I whole heartedly agree that it needs to be restored. However the article "implies" that Fort D competes with the Red House Interpretive Center for funding. The Red House does not receive any funding from the city. The Red House pays from its own funds all maintenance on the structure. Additionally, statements were made that the Red House and the Glenn House has less attendance combined than Fort D. Our number of visitors speaks for its self. We had around 1,900 visitors on the last Heritage Day event. This is not a competition, and we all need to work together.