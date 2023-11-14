All sections
OpinionNovember 14, 2023

Speak out 11-14-23

Trump claimed that Republicans would get tired of winning with him because of his endorsements of GOP candidates. Let's ask Daniel Cameron how that worked out for him. When Trump was elected, all the pundits said we would be at war with Korea, that the Middle East would blow up and Russia and China would flex their muscles.

Trump endorsement

Trump claimed that Republicans would get tired of winning with him because of his endorsements of GOP candidates. Let's ask Daniel Cameron how that worked out for him.

Trump for president

When Trump was elected, all the pundits said we would be at war with Korea, that the Middle East would blow up and Russia and China would flex their muscles. It never happened. Why? Donald Trump was a strong leader. Enter Joe (Hiden) Biden and the world is at war in Ukraine and Israel. Our border is open to any and all, and China is set to possibly enter Taiwan. We need a strong president again. We need Donald J. Trump!

City services

Three cheers for the Cape Girardeau city services! They deliver their services in a timely manner, contrary to the United States Postal Service.

Biden's economy

People are ignoring the facts regarding our current economy; unemployment is down to 3.8% compared to 6.3% during the last administration, and wage gains are out-pacing inflation. The Dow is up higher than during the previous administration. But, people speak of Biden's failed economics. Misinformation is dominating political discourse.

Speak Out
