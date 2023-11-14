Speak out 11-14-23

Trump endorsement

Trump claimed that Republicans would get tired of winning with him because of his endorsements of GOP candidates. Let's ask Daniel Cameron how that worked out for him.

Trump for president

When Trump was elected, all the pundits said we would be at war with Korea, that the Middle East would blow up and Russia and China would flex their muscles. It never happened. Why? Donald Trump was a strong leader. Enter Joe (Hiden) Biden and the world is at war in Ukraine and Israel. Our border is open to any and all, and China is set to possibly enter Taiwan. We need a strong president again. We need Donald J. Trump!